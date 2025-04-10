Gig review: Black Country New Road at Project House, Leeds
Following ethereal support from London based singer / violinist Ninush, Black Country New Road came on stage to Chumbawumba’s, “Tubthumping,” ensuring the audience were on their side from the start.
Playing new album Forever Howlong, released to rave reviews on April 4, in its entirety, they continued their policy of not playing any of the music made before former frontman, Isaac Wood, left days before the release of their second album in 2022.
They are effectively a new band, having decided to start from scratch and this new album is the first since many predicted their demise.
Vocal duties are now split between Georgia Ellery, May Kershaw and Taylor Hyde and they harmonise beautifully on standout track, Mary. Their lush, baroque tinged arrangements, with Lewis Evans one-man woodwind section and all the members constantly changing instruments, sounded wonderful in the Project House’s superb acoustics.
The harpsichord opening of Besties, was followed by The Big Spin before Socks and For the Old Country with its lovely, syncopated rhythm and acoustic guitar. There were nods to the avant garde folk of Joanne Newsom and Fiona Apple’s unconventional sounds, but the band’s music is unique and distinctive.
They closed the hour long set with Happy Birthday, a throwback to their earlier albums and it is the highlight of the set for me, a noisy, proggy jam.
The band looked thrilled with the rapturous reception their new music received and went to man the merchandise desk to the strains of Stealers Wheel’s Stuck in the Middle with You.
Black Country New Road are touring the UK in April and September and are definitely worth a look.
