Gig review: Bryan Adams at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Bryan Adams. Picture: B Adams Music 2025

At the first of three shows played back-to-back-to-back over a Saturday evening battered by a late-summer downpour, the Canadian superstar revels in the hyper-closeness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Welcome to the first time we’ve done this, Leeds,” Bryan Adams grins to a packed-out Brudenell Social Club. If the legendary hitmaker is daunted by the whites-of-their-eyes intimacy, he certainly doesn’t let it show. “There’s going to be a lot of c**k-ups,” he quips. “We’ll see how it goes.”

The trend of the stripped-back album launch tour isn’t new, and nor the underplay performance; acts as varied as Tom Jones, All Time Low and Elbow have all played here in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in terms of cultural pedigree, few match the Canadian superstar, a multi-generational draw who played for a full house at the nearby First Direct Bank Arena only three months ago.

Adams is in town to celebrate the release of sixteenth record Roll with the Punches, and such is demand, the 65-year-old has added not only a second show but a third too. He plays all of them back-to-back-to-back over a Saturday evening battered by a late-summer downpour; inside the confines of this former working men’s club, he makes his audience sweat with anticipation.

At the first of these performances, the template is set; though a handful of tracks have been already aired, the hyper-closeness of this affair allows a full road-test approach. Backed by his band – guitarist Keith Scott is closing in on half-a-century as sideman – he trots it out from top to bottom, peppered with audience questions throughout.

This proves an effective showcase for his live chops and showmanship; the title track’s chunky choruses, the candy-night rush of Never Ever Let You Go and the bluesy stomp behind How’s That Working for Ya feel geared towards mega-gig singalongs, and sound massive in tiny confines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between songs, the star reveals he has already booked a return to the Royal Albert Hall for 2027, compares his selection process to “betting slips” and makes gentle fun of his inability to decipher the Yorkshire accent.

It seems unlikely there will be any deviation, until one question asks him what his favourite song to play is. Adams admits his long-standing partiality for Reckless-era anthem Run to You – and, to the delight of many, strikes it up with a zesty aplomb, before shaking hands with the front row and vanishing down the back stairs to do it all over again twice more.