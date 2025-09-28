Gig review: Busted vs. McFly at First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Busted are touring with McFly.

Reunited more or less in their original guises for this battle-of-the-bands-billed affair, the post-century pop-rock stars prove at their best when they delight in self-aware silliness.

“Thanks to McFly for opening up for us,” Busted’s Matt Willis quips as his band take the stage following the conclusion of their fellow co-main’s performance. “The real show starts now!” Pantomime cheers and boos ring out, to the bassist’s obvious delight.

The fortunes of these two outfits have been intertwined for virtually the full length and breadth of their careers, from their inception as teenage pop-rock pin-ups through to their co-occupation as supergroup McBusted, encompassing all but one member and perhaps the first post-century act to capture the nascent nostalgia boom.

Now, they have each reunited once more in their original guises for this joint headline tour, a battle-of-the-bands-billed affair that knowingly echoes less a middleweight slugfest in the ring than it does the retro-kineticism of a beat-’em-up video game.

Given the chance to draw first blood, McFly arrive amid a hail of millennial references and offer up a steady salvo of noughties hits to set the template. Unlike their nominal rivals, the four-piece have been a perennial fixture since they first emerged, and move with a natural camaraderie; glossily consummate good-time merchants who move with polish through the likes of Star Girl, One for the Radio and Room on the 3rd Floor across a lively opening.

Busted’s response comes one man down, with rhythm guitarist James Bourne sidelined due to health issues. A determination that the show goes on means the star’s brother Chris fills in as sideman for a set that carries more bite and bile to its pop-punk than perhaps expected; clutch renditions of Crashed the Wedding and Thunderbirds Are Go that offer potent reminders their original dissolution came with Charlie Simpson’s defection to the post-hardcore scene, leading to a decade in the wilderness.

It naturally climaxes with an elongated closing stretch where both acts trade songs and banter back and forth across opposite spots in the audience, a juvenile schoolyard slagging match that delights in its self-aware silliness as they respectively rifle through Air Hostess and 5 Colours in Her Hair.

There’s a deep-cut delight when they finally unite for an encore with the criminally underrated What Happened to Your Band, but few things quite top the arms-aloft singalongs Shine a Light and Year 3000, with its candy-punk sheen.