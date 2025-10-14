Gig review: Cate Le Bon at Howard Assembly Room, Leeds

The Welsh singer-songwriter demonstrates a newfound emotional directness in a remarkable performance with her band.

“Are you sweating?”, an enthusiastic audience member asks Cate Le Bon – dressed in a shiny plastic dress that must be a verifiable heat conductor under the lights on a stage that appears to be circled by an enlarged, frilly hospital partition – halfway through tonight’s thoroughly engaging performance at the sold-out Howard Assembly Room.

Le Bon’s good-humoured answer is firmly in the affirmative. In an unexpected way, a heckle related to the potential for becoming overheated feels somewhat appropriate in context of tonight’s live interpretations of Le Bon’s woozy art-pop.

Keeping with the aesthetic of the Welsh songwriter, performer and producer’s (recent studio duty clients include Wilco and Dry Cleaning) recorded output, the contributions from the five-piece band often suggests their instruments are on the verge of melting.

Subject to liberal sprinklings of chorus effect, guitar chords flow and stretch like liquified bubblegum, whilst saxophones (mainly used as an insistently hypnotic drone-generator) are messed around with until they sound like a miffed wasp buzzing around in a tin can baked in heat haze of Californian desert, where Le Bon lived for some time before a recent relocation to Cardiff.

Built around recently released, heartache-infused, uncharacteristically melancholy seventh solo album Michelangelo Dying (all of which is deservedly aired alongside a handful of older material during tonight’s show, which follows a compelling set of soft-focus tunes built around acoustic guitar and reel-to-reel tape loops from H Hawkline), the highlights of the 90-minute performance also amp up the core temperature of their recorded counterparts considerably.

The (excellent) studio version of Mothers of Riches, for example, suggests a slice of exquisitely angular 1980s art-pop deconstructed via a few blasts in a blender, with the ensuing, decaying fragments reshaped into an ice sculpture: painstakingly assembled, blurry around the edges, just so slightly frosty.

Live, the band heat up the song’s central slow-motion stomp into meaty, saxophone-saturated drama that brings to mind both David Bowie’s motoric-minded adventures in Berlin and Le Bon’s key influence and occasional collaborator John Cale’s vastly underrated solo albums for Island in the mid-70s, before Le Bon signs off on the song with some gloriously jagged guitar noise to a rapturous response from the attentive crowd.

Elsewhere, the elegiac contemplation of Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?, the beautifully plaintive Ride and the hazy float of About Time demonstrate a newfound emotional directness and resonance for an artist who has previously tended to favour quirky abstraction, with the band again opening up the murkily disfigured otherworldliness of the studio versions with robust yet deeply idiosyncratic dynamics.