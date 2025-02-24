Gig review: Chris de Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre

Chris de Burgh.

Uncorking a rich line in lovelorn musical poetry and raconteur incidentalism, the veteran star offers a low-wattage, high-reward cross between Paul Simon and Dame Edna Everage.

“I’ve been to Harrogate before, but I don’t think I’ve ever played here,” Chris de Burgh muses. He peers owlishly over the top of his microphone at the crowd neatly lined across row upon row of plush-grey upholstery and the lone spill of pale ale dragged into the carpet. “But judging by our ages, I don’t know if anybody will remember.”

There’s a gentle self-deprecation to his words, but they undoubtedly are freighted with a degree of truth for the veteran singer-songwriter. More than half a century into the business – this show forms part of his 50LO tour, a one-man solo showcase for his back catalogue – offers a degree of longevity, but unlike many of his peers, the Argentina-born, British-Irish star does not appear to have brought in the younger generation since then; outside the venue, two Saga buses idle ominously waiting for the end.

They must wait for a while. Over a double-act show that runs for the best part of two-and-a-half hours, De Burgh uncorks both a rich line in lovelorn musical poetry and raconteur incidentalism that proves endearingly enjoyable, a low-wattage and high-reward cross between Paul Simon and Dame Edna Everage with a more clear and earnest affection for his fans as he crisscrosses over the decades.

Throughout, the 75-year-old toggles between 12-string guitar and a keyboard hidden in the body shell of a baby grand piano, trading off the melodic lust of Suddenly Love and the restraint afforded power ballad It’s Me (And I’m Ready to Go) with a fine line in dad jokes and covers to boot, rolling out renditions of The Beatles and Elvis Presley to swooning delight.

If it seems a little light for a longer first half, the hits arrive with a veritable relentlessness after the break; A Spaceman Came Travelling, unshackled from seasonal greetings, offers up a big call-and-response, while Don’t Pay the Ferryman proceeds at full-belt. De Burgh cheats the system somewhat in the final half-hour, turning to backing tracks and pseudo-karaoke for The Lady in Red.