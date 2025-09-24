Gig review: Clipping at Project House, Leeds

Clipping. Picture: Daniel Topete

Touting excellent new material, the experimental hip-hop trio return less than a year-and-a-half with relentless flow and screwy rhythms.

“This is a very musical city, man,” musician-turned-actor Daveed Diggs says a handful of songs into Clipping’s 85-minute performance on the outskirts of Leeds. “We just love coming here.” He grins. “It’s not like those w****** in London, eh?”

There’s always something artistically vivifying in the decision to parlay mainstream success into fringed avant-gardism, a conscious decision to divorce established cultural perception in favour of self-authentication.

But though the trio’s existence and first record preceded their vocalist’s elevation to stage-and-screen stardom with his turn in Hamilton, their profile has been primarily unhindered by the transition; indeed, save for a five-year album gap arguably prolonged by the television series Snowpiercer, the experimental hip-hop trio have done a remarkable job at cementing themselves as the Oakland native’s primary voice.

Here, at this converted tile warehouse due south of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, the star and co-producer pair William Hutson and Jonathan Snipe return less than a year-and-a-half on from their last visit here, clearly energised by their past experience, and with a boot-full of new tunes to swagger their way through too. This summer’s excellent fifth record Dead Channel Sky found fertile new ground with a cinematic genre shift of sorts, twisting away from horrorcore in pursuit of cyberpunk; fittingly so, they seek to meld the two with relentless flow and screwy rhythms.

The results are not quite as brutally immersive as assumed, but no less impressive for the way they are constructed; flashes of industrial-gilt instrumentation that find their own pulsepoint amid the abrasive structures they form.

Songs segue into one another with a supreme delivery, tunes that lurch from the fuzzy staccato of Change the Channel through the heady groove behind Say the Name with calculated impression.

Keep Pushing, with its bedrock of sci-fi-laser effects, hits top gear with a call-and-refrain singalong, the trio palpably delighted at the back-and-forth take.

Halfway through, the arrival of Counterfeit Madison – one half of support Cooling Prongs – offers Diggs a chance to catch his breath as they unfurl a superlative piano balladry run through Story 5, before the pair wind their way across the rest of the performance, led by a hypnotic Code and electrifying Nothing is Safe.

By the time a savage encore of Enlacing and Face bludgeons a last wall-of-noise, the star can’t hide his delighted grin.