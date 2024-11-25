Gig review: Courteeners at First Direct Arena, Leeds

The Courteeners. Picture: Michael Clement

They might have new material that tips its hat to Aztec Camera and Prefab Sprout, but the Greater Manchester natives are still best received trading heavily on their breakthrough classics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The faintest flurries of snow fall underfoot outside Leeds’s First Direct Arena, but inside its concrete confines, the temperature is close to boiling. Ten-thousand lairy fans are currently in raptures before the Courteeners have even strolled on-stage, instead strafed by the PA drone of the Oasis classic Morning Glory. When they do eventually emerge, fashionably late but punctual to their standards, Liam Fray does not even need to strike a note before half-drunk fruity ciders in plastic cups are being tossed airborne with abandon.

Few bands enjoy such devotion as the Greater Manchester natives, even if their appeal perhaps is the most geographically concentrated love affair in modern British music. Capped to smaller venues below the Midlands historically, they are an arena-filling act across the M62 corridor with impressive regularity; large open-air or stadium shows in their hometown have become a rite of passage for the northern indie fan over the past decade with near-legendary reverence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a way, it perhaps works to dismiss the efforts of Fray as a songwriter – despite arriving with a new record, seventh studio collection Pink Cactus Cafe in tow, they still lean with overwhelming heaviness on breakthrough effort St. Jude with little in the way of deviation. In some regards, it is a shame given that their frontman has come on in leaps and bounds with his offerings; there is a hefty dash of Aztec Camera and Prefab Sprout to the title track’s whimsically wonderful pop while Solitude of the Night Bus, with its whistle-along chants, offers a further refinement of their ready-made festival anthemics.

But ultimately, the singer-guitarist – who appears to be engaged in a running battle all night long with his sound crew, and seems to verbally joust with them during an acoustic mini-set late on – and his bandmates play with a straight bat for the most part. Are You in Love with a Notion hits with arms-aloft mosh-along glory, while Hanging Off Your Cloud promotes beery mass hysteria. The 17th, still deceptively the best song in their catalogue, arrives with all the late-night driving panache it deserves, but the reactions are inevitably overshadowed by Not Nineteen Forever and What Took You So Long? at the close.