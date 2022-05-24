Gig review: Daniel Rossen at Left Bank, Leeds

Daniel Rossen. Picture: Amelia Bauer

The almost reverential atmosphere that descends over Left Bank during Daniel Rossen’s set suggests that the wordless heckle may be loaded with some degree of sarcasm. Until you take in the intensity of Rossen’s performance, that is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acutely allergic to the meat-and-potatoes strum of most guitar-wielding solo performers, and equipped with judiciously administered virtuoso chops that often give the distinct impression that at least two guitarists must be on hand to produce the intricate patterns, the former Grizzly Bear and Department of Eagles member isn’t the least bit fazed by the unenviable task of recreating the ornate arrangements and complex, restlessly spawling compositions on recently released, superlative first full solo album You Belong There.

Rossen learned a number of instruments from scratch in order to record You Belong There with minimal outside assistance. The same industrious ambition extends to tonight’s solo renditions of the album’s highlights. It is truly awe-inspiring to witness Rossen to work his fingers to a frenzy in order to essentially recreate all the intertwined melody lines and logic-defying rhythmic shifts of, say, Unpeople Spaces with just a nylon-stringed acoustic guitar – whilst also singing. Next to this, Rossen’s turns at the piano – although impressive in their own right – seem relatively conventional.