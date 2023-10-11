The Scottish pop group revisit their back catalogue with verve in a set of two halves.

Deacon Blue

Deacon Blue formed in 1985 but, the best part of four decades on, they are still wowing their legions of supporters in front of huge crowds. It says much for their enduring talent and appeal.

This was a brilliant performance in Leeds on Sunday night that confirmed their fanbase, albeit ageing, remains as dedicated as ever. With good reason.

The Scottish pop rockers played a superb back catalogue of their best tracks with a show that lasted over two hours and came in two parts with no support.

“We’re just going to do an acoustic set,” says charismatic frontman Ricky Ross as the band emerge on stage right on cue for the scheduled 8pm start.

“I thought I’d let you know what we were doing this because someone on social media said ‘who’s the support act?’ I said ‘it’s us’.”

Cue laughter all round.

Splitting the gig into two parts in this way is an unusual approach, but works surprisingly well.

Ross, who looks good for his 65 years, adds: “It’s not so much a night out as a night in at your aunty Jean’s. But your aunty Jean’s not going to sing for you is she?”

The acoustic set began with all six band members huddled around the microphones at the front of the stage, with the first verse of Wages Day in acapella.

Deacon Blue have produced many quality albums, right through to All The 45s collection, which is the theme of the current tour.

A New House, In Our Room, Chocolate Girl, Cover From the Sky, Every Time You Sleep, I Will and I Won’t, Queen of the New Year and All Over the World complete a terrific opening set.

Ross’ wife, Lorraine McIntosh, has a beautiful voice and is on fine form from start to finish. She clearly loves what she does.

Chocolate Girl is a highlight of the acoustic set while good-humoured Ross frequently talks to his adoring audience in between songs.

He references local institutions such as the cricket ground at Headingley and Scottish Leeds United legends such as Billy Bremner and Gordon Strachan.

At the end of the acoustic set, Ross says: “OK, we’re going to take a quick break but then come back and play very loudly, so please find your voices.”

There was no danger there.

Deacon Blue blasted through their back catalogue of greatest hits, including Wages Day, Twist and Shout and Real Gone Kid.

Everyone is on their feet and clapping and just enjoying the melodies and gentle rock sound of classic Deacon Blue.