Gig review: Deacon Blue at First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

By Ross Heppenstall
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:20 BST
Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue onstage at the First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds. Picture: Ross Heppenstallplaceholder image
Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue onstage at the First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds. Picture: Ross Heppenstall
The seasoned Scottish pop-rock band show their class in a two-hour arena show, and pay tribute to their late keyboard player.

To hear charismatic frontman Ricky Ross talk of how “we started out in 1985 or 1986” as Deacon Blue play to a huge, adoring Leeds crowd four decades on confirms they have truly stood the test of time.

That is not up for debate, of course, but watching the Scottish chart-toppers perform at close hand is to truly appreciate their longevity and enduring class.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was the latest stop of their tour of UK arenas and featured a neat blend of classics and latest hits during a terrific two-hour set.

Ross remains a fine frontman, effervescing with energy throughout and ably supported by co-vocalist and his other half Lorraine McIntosh in the six-piece band.

The set kicks off with Turn Up Your Radio! and then Up Hope and Bound to Love before the first crowd favourite of the night, Fergus Sings The Blues, cranks things up a notch or two.

The whole crowd is soon on its feet dancing and Ross, as he does, regularly interacts with the audience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Leeds, it’s great to see you and it’s great to hear you!” says the 67-year-old who looks, and definitely sounds, the part.

“You’ve made us really welcome in this wonderful city.

“We’re going to take you on a journey. Some songs you’ll know and others you won’t know, but we’re going to give you the best night of your lives.”

Their back catalogue of greatest hits keeps on coming, including Chocolate Girl and Wages Day, while Ross speaks from the heart on political issues.

As images of Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and Vladimir Putin fill the screens, Ross says: “We want to bring to some compassion, love and tenderness into this world.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keyboard player James Prime died from cancer aged 64 in June and emotional tributes are paid.

“We lost him to illness earlier in the summer and we’re still getting over that,” says Ross as images of their much-loved band member adorn the big screens.

Ross reminisces about the band during their youth, of wanting to run away to join the circus and of their days frequenting an old nightclub in Glasgow, Cleopatras, situated on Great Western Road.

Deacon Blue’s latest album is titled The Great Western Road and as another classic, Real Gone Kid, is belted out, Ross removes his shirt and is now resplendent in just a vest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His energy levels do not drop and the brilliant Dignity prompts a mass singalong before an encore featuring People Come First and a beautiful acoustic version of Keep Me In Your Heart which sees drummer Dougie Vipond take centre stage on vocals.

This is a band that never leaves you disappointed and on this evidence they should be around for some time yet. And how we should all raise a glass to that.

Related topics:Leeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice