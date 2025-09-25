Gig review: Deacon Blue at First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue onstage at the First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds. Picture: Ross Heppenstall

The seasoned Scottish pop-rock band show their class in a two-hour arena show, and pay tribute to their late keyboard player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To hear charismatic frontman Ricky Ross talk of how “we started out in 1985 or 1986” as Deacon Blue play to a huge, adoring Leeds crowd four decades on confirms they have truly stood the test of time.

That is not up for debate, of course, but watching the Scottish chart-toppers perform at close hand is to truly appreciate their longevity and enduring class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the latest stop of their tour of UK arenas and featured a neat blend of classics and latest hits during a terrific two-hour set.

Ross remains a fine frontman, effervescing with energy throughout and ably supported by co-vocalist and his other half Lorraine McIntosh in the six-piece band.

The set kicks off with Turn Up Your Radio! and then Up Hope and Bound to Love before the first crowd favourite of the night, Fergus Sings The Blues, cranks things up a notch or two.

The whole crowd is soon on its feet dancing and Ross, as he does, regularly interacts with the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds, it’s great to see you and it’s great to hear you!” says the 67-year-old who looks, and definitely sounds, the part.

“You’ve made us really welcome in this wonderful city.

“We’re going to take you on a journey. Some songs you’ll know and others you won’t know, but we’re going to give you the best night of your lives.”

Their back catalogue of greatest hits keeps on coming, including Chocolate Girl and Wages Day, while Ross speaks from the heart on political issues.

As images of Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and Vladimir Putin fill the screens, Ross says: “We want to bring to some compassion, love and tenderness into this world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keyboard player James Prime died from cancer aged 64 in June and emotional tributes are paid.

“We lost him to illness earlier in the summer and we’re still getting over that,” says Ross as images of their much-loved band member adorn the big screens.

Ross reminisces about the band during their youth, of wanting to run away to join the circus and of their days frequenting an old nightclub in Glasgow, Cleopatras, situated on Great Western Road.

Deacon Blue’s latest album is titled The Great Western Road and as another classic, Real Gone Kid, is belted out, Ross removes his shirt and is now resplendent in just a vest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His energy levels do not drop and the brilliant Dignity prompts a mass singalong before an encore featuring People Come First and a beautiful acoustic version of Keep Me In Your Heart which sees drummer Dougie Vipond take centre stage on vocals.