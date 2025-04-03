Gig review: Deacon Blue at St George’s Hall, Bradford

Deacon Blue.

“We’ve been here before, you’ve been here before,” Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross says as he sweeps his arm across the tiers of St George’s Hall. “So you know what happens.” A cheer in response and he grins. “We’re going to do some songs you know, some songs you don’t know – and, frankly, some songs we don’t know ourselves.”

For fans around these parts, this is a relatively unique – but not wholly unknown – opportunity to see the veteran Scottish pop-rockers by the whites of their eyes. Since making the step back up to the nation’s enomo-domes as a heritage favourite four years ago, the group – led by Ross and wife Lorraine McIntosh, plus long-time members Dougie Vipond and James Prime among others – have seldom had the need to trouble the provincial small-capacity circuit with steady regularity.

At an intimately pared-back stop then - this is one of a handful of such shows, to be followed up by a full arena tour in the autumn – Deacon Blue have the chance to spread their wings in front of a theoretically hardcore audience. That means plenty from tenth and newest record, March’s The Great Western Road, and the gamble to leave some of their biggest hits on the shelf too; no Your Town, no Loaded and no Chocolate Girl materialise as the band dive deep instead for their fortieth anniversary.

The results have varying mileage; several of the new tunes showcase long-honed pop chops for a radio-friendly hook, such as the sophisti-pop steadiness of Turn Up Your Radio! or the lovelorn pine behind How We Remember It. At the same time, stacked next to the lesser-known cuts that form a heavy bulk of the setlist, there are stretches that feel undernourished in both familial and sonic terms; though never purely drawn to cruise-ship cabaret, it can feel as if the band have to battle back on side.