Given that more than three decades have elapsed since Dee C Lee last toured, the former Style Council and Wham! singer could be forgiven for a little rustiness as she launches into her set in the atmospheric surroundings of this converted woollen mill on the outskirts of Leeds.

But monitor glitches that lead to a false start to the opening number How To Love aside, this proves a remarkably polished run-through of her comeback album Just Something, released on Ed Piller’s Acid Jazz label, plus some welcome bonus tracks from her past.

A band of crack musicians led by the ever-reliable former Style Council drummer Steve White certainly helps – with some spectacular soloing along the way – but this is very much Lee’s show and she seems to be revelling in being centre stage, 43 years on from first gracing the charts with the Brit funk group Central Line.

A husky rendition of the Style Council ballad The Paris Match – which Lee recorded as the B-side to a 1980s solo single – has a graceful ache and is particularly warmly received. However, it’s when the tempo shifts up a notch during Back In Time and Trojan Horse that her own songwriting is really given chance to shine.

Everyday Summer, co-written by her daughter Leah Weller, and Don’t Forget About Love, penned by Lee with her long-time musical partners Mike McEvoy and Ernie McKone (here playing some mean guitar), have distinct echoes of The Style Council’s jazzy pop phase.

Keyboard player Adrian Reed comes into his own with a delicate piano coda to Things Will Sweeter and there’s some lovely trumpet playing from Dave Boraston in For Once in My Life.

Lee’s biggest solo hit, See The Day, is greeted with a cheer, but it’s the full band workout in No Time To Play, from her 1993 collaboration with Guru’s Jazzmatazz, that really brings the evening’s fireworks before they finish with another banger, Walk Away, co-written with another ex-Style Council colleague, Mick Talbot.