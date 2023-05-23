The hometown heroes out-stomp their glam metal buddies at their European double-header tour kick-off

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

“Monday night in Sheffield,” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott beams a mostly-packed Bramall Lane, on the opening night of their European double-header tour with Mötley Crüe.

The singer is dressed in a Union Flag jacket draped in Sheffield United colours; it is a small wonder in a city this partisan about its sport that he has not earned pantomime catcalls for his wardrobe. “Let me ask a question,” he says, with a drop of the eyebrow. “Do you wanna get rocked?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran five-piece – Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, dual guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, and drummer Rick Allen – have long resisted a hometown stadium gig, reportedly due to split loyalties between the city’s football clubs.

Most Popular

Def Leppard perform live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

It appears the Blades-loving contingent have won out at last; just days after a warm-up at the 850-capacity Leadmill marked their smallest South Yorkshire show for a generation, this is their biggest for three decades.

After a song-and-dance over an alleged legally binding road retirement in 2015, Mötley Crüe’s return following two pandemic-postponed attempts has been dogged by controversy amid a bitter spat with former guitarist Mick Mars.

Nevertheless, the success of this joint-bill run in America has facilitated this global trek, though reduced commercial heft in Britain means the self-proclaimed world’s most notorious band are assuredly second-fiddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More associated with off-stage debauchery than on-record achievements, the quartet – now amplified by ex-Rob Zombie axeman John 5 – remain rooted in Eighties sleaze, replete with skimpily-clad dancers, and offer a entertainingly quasi-shambolic contrast to their touring partners.

Def Leppard perform live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Home Sweet Home and Kickstart My Heart stand out amid a scrappy show; a medley of proto-punk covers midway through best exemplifies the throw-it-at-the-wall approach that defines their mixed bag of a performance.

By contrast, what Def Leppard comparatively lack in retrograde hedonism and jeopardy, they more than out-stomp in mid-tempo precision. Uniformly well-drilled across each beefy note, their set draws heavily from the obvious highlights, with rapturous receptions for Animal and Love Bites.

New semi-acoustic ditty This Guitar is touchingly dedicated to the late Steve Clark, whose mother is in the audience; all-time stripper anthem Pour Some Sugar On Me draws an almighty roar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no encore, only a final burst of Photograph and a last bow as Sheffield is cloaked in twilight.

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe performs live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK

Next to their glam metal buddies, the local heroes seem positively prudent – but there's nothing wrong with a safe pair of hands in the slightest.

Nikki Sixx and John 5 of Mötley Crüe perform live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK