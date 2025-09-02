Gig review: DIIV at Project House, Leeds

DIIV.

Their latest material may not carry the heavy-duty heft of its predecessor, but on stage, the NYC four-piece still bring the immersive immolation demanded by the shoegaze rules.

A hazy infomercial style video rumbles to life on a compact screen, tucked at the back of a broad stage, heralding tonight’s concert as something more akin to a spiritual experience than your traditional show.

As DIIV – frontman Zachary Cole Smith, plus Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield and Ben Newman – troop into view and strike up with their instruments, it feels as if a gauntlet has been thrown down; a come-on-then plea for deliverance at Project House, with a call for Leeds to submit to the allure.

The trajectory of the NYC-born four-piece – less of a linear progression than it is a loop-de-loop rollercoaster in their early days – proves particularly fascinating among indie scholars, a netime solo effort that transcended legal matters and musical disparagement to emerge as a revered cult favourite, lauded for their performances and position as a flagbearer for the new generation shoegaze revival.

A hefty slot across America with Depeche Mode in 2023 helped broaden their horizons; here, they arrive on the back of a meaty gig at Wiltshire’s End of the Road Festival the day before.

Last year’s fourth album Frog in Boiling Water may have peeled them away on record from the heavy-duty heft that predecessor Deceiver brought to the table, but viewed on stage, it still has the immersive immolation demanded by the genre’s devotees; cyclical riffs that breathe with an alchemic wooziness, frequently awash with hypnotic quality and sonic indulgence.

Material such as opener In Amber and the highlight Brown Paper Bag find curiously hymnal elements beneath the noise; elsewhere, the title track is proof DIIV can generate serious pop nous beneath their free-flow soundscapes when they want.

These songs come punctured by further video interludes, portentously tongue-in-cheek but with the slightest whiff of ego peeking out from behind the curtain. Smith – a considerably healthier figure than he was a decade or so ago – may feel a worthwhile justification for such ripostes; as he unfurls shrouded vocal melodies through the motorik Under the Sun or threads the chiming quasi-kraut pleasures of Take Your Time, he could arguably be operating close to the peak of his powers.