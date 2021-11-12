Gig review: DMA’s at O2 Academy Leeds

DMA's. Picture: Maclean Stephenson

Having seen DMA’S live over the course of their career, what was once a cookie cutter ‘Madchester’ throwback, all bravado and Gallagher posturing, has now become a tight and incredibly solid live act of its own. Stepping out of the shadows of their influences, DMA’S are genuinely one of the best bands on the circuit.

British rock music was what DMA’S had their ear tuned to, and have become adopted by fans in the UK as one of their own. With a live album recorded at Brixton Academy and an army of fans adopting the same clothing style, all baseball caps and baggy camouflage jackets, the formula DMA’S have curated is certainly a popular one.

Playing Leeds O2 Academy for a two-night residency, making up for lost time when they couldn’t travel to promote third album The Glow, the band wasted no time in blistering into their set with album opener Never Before. The sold-out crowd instantly threw themselves into a frenzy, with a relentless energy only matched by that of the band. They were a mirror of each other, fan and band in complete feverish unison.

Singer Tommy O’Dell was a master of ceremonies, commanding the audience to sing every line, a knowing nod, a raised arm, a step back from the microphone to let the crowd finish the chorus. They had the audience right in the palm of their hands.

Whilst I will always crave the more subtler acoustic ballads that the band were known for on their debut, their is no denying that the larger more synth-heavy direction of the new album works sublimely in a live setting.