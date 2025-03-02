Gig review: Doves at Leeds Beckett Student Union

Jez and Andy Williams of Doves. Picture: Brian Stevens

The Mancunian indie-prog band keep the flame burning with a rejigged ensemble.

Almost an hour and a half into a polished set from Doves at a packed Leeds Beckett Student Union, guitarist Jez Williams finally addresses the elephant in the room. “I know it looks a bit different,” he says of the band’s now five-piece line-up, “but believe me, Jimi is here in spirit.”

The current absence from their touring ensemble of Jimi Goodwin, the group’s bass player and lead singer on hits such as There Goes The Fear and Black and White Town, due to mental health and substance abuse issues, has inevitably dominated much of the pre-release publicity for their new album, Constellations For The Lonely.

But here Jez Williams does a solid job of handling the bulk of the vocal duties while his brother Andy leaves his drumstool and gamely steps up to the microphone for a couple of tonight’s standout moments.

The goodwill of the audience sardined into this room is obvious when the band’s latest configuration shakes off the moody atmospherics of Firesuite, Carousels and Words and hits its straps with Black and White Town and new tune Renegade, which envisages a dystopian future for their home city, Manchester.

“You crashed into my universe/I don’t know if that’s a blessing or a curse,” Jez Williams observes during the surging Cycle of Hurt; Winter Hill has a similar urgency and insistent chorus.

Echoes of Manchester guitar hero Johnny Marr hang over the arpeggios in Last Year’s Man, with Andy Williams singing as well as playing tambourine and harmonica.

While the band are at their proggiest in 10.03, with its space rock groove, the bold crescendo of Caught By The River, and the epic melodic swells of The Cedar Room.

A generous four-song encore includes the crowd-pleasers Here it Comes and There Goes The Fear. Andy Williams evokes fond memories of seeing Run DMC and the Stone Roses while he was living in Leeds in the late 1980s and touchingly duets with his brother in the choruses of Kingdom of Fear, and they bow out impressively with Space Face, from the band’s ’90s Haçienda-inspired incarnation, Sub Sub.