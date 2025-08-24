Gig review: Doves at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Jez Williams, lead singer and guitarist of indie rock band Doves, playing live at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

The Cheshire indie rock band seem rejuvenated in a headline performance at the Grade I listed venue.

Formed in Wilmslow in 1998 by twins, Jez and Andy Williams and Jimi Goodwin from the wreckage of dance act Sub Sub, the much-loved, Mercury nominated Doves have had a difficult few years due to Goodwin’s health issues, leaving him unable to tour. So, the question on everyone’s lips at the Piece Hall tonight was could they pull it off without him?

Support band Cast, led by John Power in a blue bucket hat, looked like they might upstage Doves, playing their fabulously upbeat anthems from their ’90s glory days. Fine Time, Walk Away and the classic Alright sounded superb and had the not quite sold-out Piece Hall crowd dancing in the piazza.

Doves built up to their set with flashing lights onscreen, lighthouse visuals and booming drone sounds before launching into Snowden from 2005’s Some Cities. Jez Williams is on lead guitar and vocals with brother Andy and Jake Evans providing vocal support.

Indie rock band Doves playing live at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

They are on fine form playing a joyous set with a mix of newer songs like Carousel from 2020’s The Universal Want and Cold Dreaming from this year’s Constellations for the Lonely and nostalgic gems like Black and White Town, sounding just as good as ever 20 years since its release. Jez Wiliams calls out to friends and fans throughout with a touching dedication to Goodwin and the band feed off the goodwill of the crowd.

Andy Williams leaves his drum kit to sing and play harmonica on Here it Comes, backed by 1970’s footage of young Northern Soul dancers, which is followed by Kingdom of Rust’s graceful melody from 2009.

Last Broadcast, Caught by the River and the Cedar Room build up to a wonderful rendition of There Goes the Fear, with the crowd singing along and it felt like a very emotional moment before its percussion climax led into Black and White Town.

They finished with a well-judged, thrilling version of Space Face from their earliest days as Sub Sub, and no one could resist dancing. The band lingered long after the song ended, seemingly overwhelmed by the crowd’s response