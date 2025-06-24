Gig review: Down Off The Tops – a Basin Rock Creation at Todmorden Unitarian Church

Jim Ghedi performing at Basin Rock. Picture: Adrian Davies

The Todmorden-based record label celebrates its current roster.

“The next song is about two people who are killed because they are in love. What a thing to sing to a child before you leave them in a dark room for hours,” French – Irish guitarist and singer Kevin Fowley quips in one his wryly hilarious introductions to the slow-burn, spaced-out renditions of 15th and 16th century French lullabies from 2024 EP A Feu Deux.

Fowley laughs at the memory of being lulled to sleep with songs as dark and strange as these as a small child during his hypnotic set which opens today’s formal proceedings, after an all-too-brief surprise performance of four songs by cult 70s Todmorden songwriter Trevor Beales by Huddersfield-based guitarist and songwriter Henry Parker.

Featuring the current roster of a label that has also served as an incubator for talents such as Julia Byrne and Nadia Reid (as well as hosting one-off projects like Another Tide Another Fish, Andrew Tuttle’s superb posthumous collaboration with Leeds-born cult legend Michael Chapman), today’s eight-hour celebration of Todmorden imprint Basin Rock certainly couldn’t happen in a grander setting.

BBC Radio 3 presenter Elizabeth Alker at Basin Rock. Picture: Adrian Davies

Towering over the town, the Todmorden Unitarian Church is sternly imposing on the outside. A combination of daylight seeping in through numerous small windows, the enormous stained glass window depicting Bible scenes behind the stage, gradually intensifying, discreet light projections that dance off the church’s majestic stone surfaces and a warm atmosphere suggesting a community celebrating a local treasure makes this a uniquely beautiful venue, which also happens to be acoustically perfect for the outsider folk that the justifiably acclaimed Basin Rock specialise in.

On paper, there isn’t that much to link Fowley’s echo-laden interpretations of ancient French lullabies with the swirling motoric loop constructs of Scottish guitarist Duncan Marquiss (also known as part of the excellent Phantom Band, and author of one of the most underappreciated instrumental solo guitar explorations of recent years, 2022’s Wires Turned Sideways in Time), which excel in keeping one foot on the autobahn whilst the other remains encased in forest moss. Ranging from Ireland via France to Sheffield, Norway, Todmorden and Scotland, however, a hard-to-define shared ethos or aesthetic connects today’s performances: respectful of traditions but also keen to push predominantly acoustic, song-based music somewhere fresh and singular.

A few songs into her spellbinding set, Norwegian songwriter Juni Habel reminisces about the album release show for debut album Carvings at the Golden Lion (just down the hill from today’s venue) where her grandma worked the door. Much of this afternoon’s set is drawn from that 2023 record, but Habel’s reassured, powerful, thoroughly committed performance is a revelation.

With Habel’s clear and resonant voice effortlessly filling up the cavernous venue, songs like Chicory (apparently an attempt to write a song that references Norwegian folk music whilst sticking to just one chord) and the haunting Rhythm Of The Tides sound like modern singer-songwriter classics.

Equally impressive sneak previews of new material – including a rollicking instrumental that couples Habel’s fluid finger-picked nylon string acoustic with discreetly inobtrusive electric guitar licks from husband Emil Nøjgaard Petersen – suggests that Habel’s next album might well see the full fruition of her obviously immense talents. At the end, the barks of an appreciative dog join in on the enthusiastic applause from the pews.

Taking in much of this year’s superb album Cold Blows The Rain, the ethereal yet earthy performance of Bridget Hayden and The Apparitions proves just as richly compelling. Renditions of traditional folk tunes can easily resort to cosy cosplay, but banjo-playing Hayden’s fully committed takes on mournful standards such as She Moved Through The Fair feel totally convincing and, for want of a better word, real.

With Sam McLoughlin’s harmonium drones and Dan Bridgewood-Hill’s mournful viola joining Hayden’s soaring voice in floating towards the church’s elevated ceiling, the performance soon picks up a haunting, disembodied intensity, like a ghost stalking the weather-beaten hills outside Todmorden.

An alarm sounds towards the end of Jim Ghedi’s set, which closes today’s proceedings. “It’s the folk police!”, one of the four-piece band comments. If such a tradition-upholding law enforcement agency existed, they might well have a fair few bones to pick with the Sheffield-based guitarist and songwriter.

Although Ghedi’s roots are in traditional music forms (this evening’s set includes a resonant acapella rendition of miner’s lament Ah Cud Hew), recently released, masterful and intense fourth solo album Wasteland is often much nearer to dramatic, fully electrified, majestically widescreen post-folk-rock than polite finger-picking.