Gig review: Dua Lipa at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Dua Lipa. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest

The supremely-talented and hugely successful pop singer was in Leeds as part of her much-postponed tour, which should have taken place following the release of her second album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic put that tour – and life in general – on hold but now, two years on, here Dua Lipa was in all her glitzy glory.

Dripping with energy and effervescence, the 26-year-old performed over 20 songs during a stunning set which lasted over an hour and a half.

Dua Lipa. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest

If it felt like she was making up for lost time then it was with good reason.

Supported by an outstanding team of dancers and singers, the stagework quickly gets the crowd going as she kicks off with Physical, a danceable track with a lively beat and energetic vocals.

That opening salvo, which featured on Future Nostalgia, sets the tone for a powerful performance from the London-born singer.

Dua Lipa’s music is the perfect soundtrack for a night out and she works through some of her finest tracks, with New Rules, Love Again, Cool, Pretty Please, Break My Heart and Be the One and coming next.

Dua Lipa. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest

In the second half of the show, there was a version of the chart-topping Cold Heart, her collaboration with Elton John, the latter appearing in video form on the huge onstage screen.

Future Nostalgia took Dua Lipa to the next level and she continues to reel off further tracks from her second album, including Good In Bed, Hallucinate, Levitating before finishing with Future Nostalgia and Don’t Start Now.

Dua Lipa clearly loves what she does and it showed during a flawless performance which left her adoring fans longing for more.