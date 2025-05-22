Gig review: Earth at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Dylan Carson of Earth performing at the Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: Dylan Carlson

Dylan Carson’s drone-metal group provide a jaw-dropping masterclass in power trio dynamics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I can’t even speak,” Dylan Carlson announces self-deprecatingly after struggling to introduce the final song in tonight’s positively pulverising 90 minute set at the sold-out Brudenell (The Bees Made Honey in the Lion’s Skull, off 2008’s album of the same name). “What else is new, I’m an American.”

The guitarist, founder and sole original member of Washington State drone-metal institution Earth, is being far too harsh on himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back at the Brudenell after a prolonged absence necessitated by a serious health condition and the Covid pandemic, Carlson looks notably healthy and fit.

More surprisingly, the usually taciturn musician whose heavily tattooed appearance has softened with age from a particularly forbidding biker to a slightly disreputable uncle who would rather not explain what he gets up to outside of family gatherings is downright chatty tonight.

There are drily funny song introductions (“this one’s a country song that has been popular for a while, but it’s not a hit”, Carlson announces before a doom-laden tune that could clear up a high-spirited honky tonk in less than a minute) and warm declarations of abiding fondness for tonight’s venue, the band’s fans, Leeds and the North of England.

To be fair, tonight’s set would without a doubt be the same towering triumph even if Carlson spent the evening brooding in silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Carlson joined by bassist Bill Herzog and long-time collaborator and key pillar of the Earth sound, drummer Adrianne Davies, the current line-up of Earth provides a jaw-dropping masterclass in power trio dynamics.

Mixing compelling back catalogue highlights (the starkly beautiful, dust-blown country-doom of 2005’s Hex; or Printing in the Infernal Method is particularly well-represented) with promisingly strong fresh material from a new album that Carson promises for 2026, Earth are still routinely described as drone-metal, but the group have long since moved on from the glacial, volume-overdosing amp worship of their formative handful of albums.

Although the tempos remain uniformly stately and almost every note is coated in resistance-shattering heaviness and over-driven guitar crunch forever hovering on the brink of succumbing to storms of feedback, model 2025 Earth is an impressively nuanced and melodically rich proposition, drawing from Carlson’s interest in different types of rootsy music and compositional complexity to add enriching variation to muscularly textured riff worship that could easily become monotonously punishing in less capable hands.

There is no idling in tonight’s tight, consistently inspired performance, but the highlights are particularly jaw-dropping in their unflinching, ever-escalating intensity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superb new song Scalphunter’s Blues blooms into a pummeling, propulsive slow-burning groove from its minimalist foundations.

Possibly named after Neil Young’s trademark Les Paul guitar, Old Black suggests Crazy Horse extemporizing around brutally beautiful riffs on a burning plain.

Originally a masterclass in desert-dry minimalism, Raiford (The Felon Wind) emerges as a slice of greasy slow-motion boogie, suggesting a heavier, slower ZZ Top.