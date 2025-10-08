Gig review: Echobelly at Project House, Leeds

Sonya Madan of Echobelly performing at Project House, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Sonya Madan and Glenn Johansson’s long-running indie band lift the autumn blues with a whistlestop tour of their On album, with support from Babybird.

Echobelly’s On 30th anniversary tour stop at Leeds Project House was a vivid reminder of how the band’s music continues to resonate, three decades after their Britpop heyday.

The night started with a strikingly intimate set from opener Babybird, now pared down to a three-piece, with frontman Stephen Jones weaving between cheeky asides, self-deprecating humour, and a clutch of songs that still pack a punch.

Early in the set Jones greeted Leeds with a dry “Hello Sheffield” and moved quickly into the first number before the crowd could decide whether to reply with the “Yorkshire, Yorkshire, Yorkshire” chant or the more informative “Leeds, Leeds, Leeds” option. His stories ranged from Gordon Ramsay’s F Word to a Ken Dodd lock in story.

Echobelly performing at Project House, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

He presented You’re Gorgeous with biting wit, declaring anyone who played it at their wedding an idiot. Babybird’s performances of Bad Old Man and Unloveable underlined the band’s habit of transforming personal storytelling into something universal, and the set closer Goodnight capped things off, even after an aborted first attempt.

Echobelly took the stage and launched into an opening salvo of Car Fiction, King of the Kerb, and Great Things, showing exactly why their album On remains central to the Britpop era. These tracks, performed with crackling energy and Sonya Madan’s luminous vocals, reminded everyone of the significance of female-fronted acts in the genre’s success.

The band delivered a set filled with both hits and deeper album cuts. Natural Animal shone with indie-pop edge, Something Hot in a Cold Country and Four Letter Words kept the toes tapping, while Nobody Like You and several other cuts solidified the album’s place as a touchstone for a generation of fans.

Dark Therapy, paired with swirling house lights and a celebratory clap along from the crowd, emerged as a mid-set highlight, fusing emotional heft with sonic uplift.

BabyBird performing at Project House, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Technical issues with tuning only added to the night’s character, as chants of "Glenn, Glenn, Glenn” met the delay. Sonya Madan defused any awkwardness with humour and a spontaneous Swedish lesson, keeping the atmosphere buoyant.

Scream closed the main set, setting the stage for a storming encore. As the band returned, Madan’s heartfelt bows to lead guitarist Glenn Johansson highlighted a close-knit camaraderie at the band’s core. Father Ruler King Computer exploded with raucous energy, while I Can’t Imagine the World Without Me offered a punchy finale.