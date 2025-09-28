Gig review: Edwyn Collins at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Edwyn Collins.

Twenty years after two cerebral haemorrhages almost ended his career, the star signs off with the air of the world’s fondest retirement party across a lively love-in.

“If you didn’t notice,” Edwyn Collins intones after the Costello-esque shimmer-wash of his opener The Campaign for Real Rock, “I f***ed up there.” Genial laughs ring around from his band and audience; the star himself cackles twice and sports a grin.

Few shows this autumn will see such a naked swell of goodwill and affection for its star. Across the length of a four-and-a-half-decade career, the Dundee-raised musician has emerged as an influential cult favourite, the Orange Juice frontman-turned-solo star-turned-indie producer with an ear for melodic melancholy and piquant prose.

Yet it remains a minor miracle that he figures here at all; two cerebral haemorrhages in 2005, in his own words, seemed to signal that it was “curtains”, leaving him with a lengthy rehabilitation to even speak, let along sing and tour again.

The effects still live with Collins, which surely has played into his call to quit the road; this show comes as part of his farewell run, a pared-down intimate warm-up. With his band tucked neatly across the boxy corners of the Brudenell Social Club’s main room, and the star himself perched on a chair, the result carries the air of the world’s fondest retirement party; a lively love-in built on buoyant jangle-pop melodies and with a crowd keenly enamoured with its headline attraction.

Backed by a projector with his name in Elvis-style lightbulbs, this hundred-minute affair splits the difference between his catalogues effectively down the middle, with a healthy dose of Gorgeous George, his most successful record. Each song proves boisterously received; the bucolic swish of Dying Day, the lively rhythms behind I Can’t Help Myself. At one point, his struggles to speak require a restart of Make Me Feel Again – and he proceeds to wallop through with twice as much emotion to boot.

A lovely moment comes towards the halfway point when Collins brings up his son William for an affecting duet through In Your Eyes, underpinned by new-wave pulses and raw emotion, while he also takes time out to praise the venue’s broad selection of pies in a delightfully idiosyncratic anecdote.

Yet he knows where the biggest responses lie – and after a bright funk rumble through Rip It Up, stands from his perch to bellow the thrilling alt-glam rumble of A Girl Like You with rapturous applause.