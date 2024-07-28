Embrace performing at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

The Halifax band commemorate the 20th anniversary of their biggest-selling album with friends Ocean Colour Scene, Ash, Sleeper and Cud.

As long-time followers of the Halifax quintet will know, few bands have quite the same propensity to overcome adversity as Embrace. Written off more than once in the past 34 years, they’ve bounced back time and again to score 16 top 40 hit singles and eight top 10 albums across four different record labels.

Out of Nothing, originally released in 2004, was the second of their three number one albums and their biggest seller – going double-platinum in the UK – a feat they then-marked with two sold-out shows – dubbed A Glorious Day – at Millennium Square in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty years on it stands as testimony to their resilience and songwriting nous, but they remain very much an ongoing concern, with several songs already written for their next album, touted for possible release in 2025.

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene at Kirkstall Abbey. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

In the meantime, this anniversary celebration, against the stunning backdrop of the ruins of Kirkstall Abbey, is a chance to indulge in a little nostalgia and take stock of their achievements in the company of four bands with whom they forged friendships when guitar pop held sway in the 1990s.

Leeds stalwarts Cud are first on stage. A short but sweet set sees Carl Puttnam wriggle and writhe through some of their hits. Between songs Puttnam repeats “We are Cud” for those unfamiliar with the huge logo on the backdrop. They receive a warm reception from the early afternoon crowd, who join in with some funky dance moves of their own.

Sleeper pick up the early pace with a set packed with their hits. Louise Wener shines in the afternoon soon sporting an Atomic T-shirt and full length off-white skirt. The Blondie tune, which they covered for the soundtrack of the film Trainspotting, makes an appearance in-between their originals. The bright and breezy Britpop tunes are a perfect fit for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash are hampered by a muddy sound mix and technical issues with Rick McMurray’s drums, but their fusion of rock riffs and bubblegum melodies – which drew admiration back in the day from both the NME and Kerrang! – still has plenty of charm. Led by frontman Tim Wheeler and his flying-V guitar, they pack in hits such as Goldfinger, Shining Light, Oh Yeah and Girl From Mars into the next 45 minutes, and finish with a flourish with Burn Baby Burn.

Tim Wheeler of Ash at Kirkstall Abbey. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

Ocean Colour Scene’s hour-long set leans heavily into the band’s Sixties Mod influences, with a cover of The Beatles’ Day Tripper even proferred up alongside self-penned tunes such as The Riverboat Song, You Got It Bad and Better Day. Singer Simon Fowler notes the sentiments of Profit in Peace remain as relevant as when it was written 25 years ago, and his solo rendition of Robin Hood with the addition of a verse from Oasis’ Live Forever is well received. “Do you want to dance?” he enquires before the headlong rush of Hundred Mile High City and they bow out with a sing-along to The Day We Caught The Train.

From the moment Embrace take the stage at 8.30pm, it’s obvious that they’re buoyed with confidence. Opening with an eight-minute rendition of All You Good Good People, a rocksteady rhythm section of Steve Firth and Mike Heaton allows Richard McNamara to set off fireworks with his guitar-playing.

Come Back To What You Know has the audience bobbing up and down and by One Big Family singer Danny McNamara is conducting a wave of “bah-bah-bahs”. For the first time live they perform Out of Nothing in its entirety, with the gospel chorus of Someday and the three-part harmonies between the McNamara brothers and keyboard player Mickey Dale in Looking As You Are particularly impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny McNamara plays harmonica during Wish ’Em All Away and observes that Keeping is drummer Heaton’s favourite song on the album. They slip in their highest charting single Nature’s Law, with the singer recalling that it was kept off the top spot in 2006 by Ne-Yo. “Where is he now?” he asks, light-heartedly. “He’s not playing in Kirkstall.”

Sleeper performing at Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman/Unholy Racket Music Pics

A Glorious Day is poignantly dedicated to the McNamaras’ mum and dad and Danny’s best friend of 47 years, Deano, who is now “in remission and on the mend” after illness. They round off with two huge crowd-pleasers – Gravity, given to Embrace by Chris Martin of Coldplay, and the effervescent Ashes.

The four-song encore includes a reminder of their more recent work, with the uptempo We Are It and Never, a duet between Danny McNamara and Nicole Hope Smith of Eevah; they also show their experimental side with the Out of Nothing track Near Life and bid goodbye with an extended version of The Good Will Out.