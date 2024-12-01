Gig Review: Enter Shikari at The Octagon, Sheffield

Enter Shikari performing at the Octagon, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

British rock heavyweights Enter Shikari entertain fans with stunning visuals, booming bass and soaring vocals in a high-octane, frenetic performance.

Sheffield’s Octagon buzzed with anticipation as Enter Shikari’s sold-out show, kicked off with a seismic roar. The energy in the room was palpable; hardcore fans, a sea of jumping bodies, and an atmosphere thick with excitement made it clear this wasn’t just a gig-it was an experience.

Support on the evening was provided by Los Angeles four-piece Teenage Wrist who impressed with their adrenaline-fueled, raucous set. Dweeb and Earth is a Black Hole were particularly well received by the appreciative crowd.

The evening opened with Bloodshot, infused with the Shikari Sound System remix, setting the tone for a bass-heavy, electrifying performance. Enter Shikari’s blend of post-hardcore, electronic, and experimental rock hit hard from the outset. Tracks like Antwerpen and {The Dreamer’s Hotel} were delivered with fierce precision, each note resonating through the Octagon's walls.

The production was nothing short of spectacular. Strobing lights and kaleidoscopic visuals surrounded the stage which only amplified the band’s intensity. Coupled with the band’s signature sound-rich with pounding basslines and Rou Reynolds’ dynamic vocals-it created an immersive sensory overload. Arguing With Thermometers and Destabilise saw the audience erupt with heads and arms bouncing along in unison, while Anything Can Happen in the Next Half Hour... was a nostalgic dive into their earlier work, met with raucous cheers.

As the night progressed, the setlist perfectly balanced crowd favourites and deep cuts. Sorry, You’re Not a Winner, a timeless anthem, had the audience clapping in unison, creating a moment of raw connection. The band’s energy showed no sign of waning during newer hits like Leap into the Lightning and Goldfĭsh proving their ability to stay relevant while retaining their unique edge of blurring multiple genres.

“Bear with us, this will be an emotional one,” Reynolds declared before closing the set with Dead Wood – a heartfelt outpouring about a relationship break down and losing connection.

The encore, featuring Stop the Clocks and the triumphant A Kiss for the Whole World x, was the perfect finale to a night of high-octane performances. Reynolds addressed the crowd during the encore, thanking fans for their unwavering support in a heartfelt moment that contrasted with the frenetic energy of the music.