Evan Dando performing at the Brudenell Social Club, Leeds.

The troubled US troubadour proves charming and frustrating in equal measure during a sprawling one-man show.

Moments before he is due on stage Evan Dando can be found skateboarding around the Brudenell car park. Simultaneously smoking a cigarette and taking a phone call, he weaves his way through the younger, non gig-going crowd largely unnoticed.

As it turns out this combination of risky eccentricity and freewheeling charm is a neat summary of the near two-hour performance that follows.

With no new material to promote, this current tour is an opportunity for long-term fans to check in on the current state of the talented if troubled troubadour and swoon to some of the country-tinged, power pop gems that won their hearts some 30 years ago.

If questions remain about the former then we certainly get plenty of the latter. Opening with The Outdoor Type, the set is liberally sprinkled with crowd-pleasers drawn mostly from early ’90s classics, It’s a Shame About Ray and Come on Feel the Lemonheads.

But it’s hard to avoid the sense of frustration in the crowd at how many of these much-loved songs are tarnished by a combination of half-forgotten lyrics, vocals that betray his well-publicised substance abuse and guitar work that puts the ‘slack’ firmly into slacker.

Conversely, it’s the numerous and varied cover versions that point us to a place where his still occasionally gentle baritone can find a harmonious home. World-weary tales of love, loss and loneliness by the likes of Gram Parsons, Michael Nesmith, Fleetwood Mac and in particular Townes Van Zandt are stand out moments. It’s as if his reverence for these songs and artists keeps a check on the goofball antics evident elsewhere.

It is hard not to speculate on the influence the presence of a strong manager, some band mates or just some friends with his best interests at heart could have on Dando at this stage of his career. He is still capable of charming the birds down from the trees and undoubtedly within this largely ramshackle show there was beauty trying to get out and be heard. They might also advise him that dropping a brutal version of The Misfits’ homage to serial killers, Skulls, on a crowd already worried about his well-being is a gear change no one needs to see or hear.

The set ends with an acapella version of Frank Mills. The gorgeous Galt Macdermot song about a much-loved eccentric whose disappearance is causing concern amongst his friends. They just want him back. I think this crowd knows how they feel.