Gig review: Faithless at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Sister Bliss, founding member and keyboardist of Faithless playing live at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

One of the titans of UK dance music revisit the past and show glimpses of their future in a sold-out show at one of Yorkshire’s architectural gems.

The tragic death in 2022 of DJ-turned-rapper Maxi Jazz robbed British dance music of one of its most beloved figures. His legacy, however, continues to loom large over Faithless, the electronic band he fronted during their imperial phase from 1995 to 2011, and again briefly during their 2.0 reboot in 2015 and 2016.

He’s remembered here tonight in the sumptuous visuals that illuminate the big screen behind the current five-piece iteration of the group, and his initimable vocals add a poignant air to the likes of Salva Mea, God Is a DJ and, of course, Insomnia, one of the greatest dance anthems of the last 30 years.

Sister Bliss, his longtime bandmate, even touchingly dedicates the emotive Drifting Away, with its blissful Spanish guitar counterpointed by a plaintive organ riff, to “the big man”.

Dance music band Faithless playing live at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

Stood on a riser behind banks of keyboards, Bliss is very much the band’s ringleader, noting the splendour of the Grade I listed Piece Hall and encouraging the audience to put their hands in the air. “Halifax, you know how to party,” she declares admiringly towards the end.

Their 80-minute set, however, is a tad frustrating. While undoubtedly slick and clearly wanting to show that they’re not defined by the creative peaks of their first two albums, Reverence and Sunday 8PM, newer material such as I Need Someone, Synthesiser, Fugitive and This Feeling, which feature the vocals of new protégés Nathan Bell and Amelia Fox, doesn’t have quite the same heft as their 90s classics and tends to blend together.

Throwing in audience favourite Insomnia so early on also seems to make a chunk of what follows slightly anticlimactic.

That said, though, a section that conjoins the Gat Decor song Passion with the vocal from Future Sound of London’s Papua New Guinea and Leena Punks’ Dawn of the Dead, is much better and flows brilliantly into God Is a DJ and Drifting Away. They cap things off with a rousing cover of Felix’s Don’t You Want Me.

An excited fan dancing at the barrier as English dance music band Faithless play live at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

However, the standout moment is We Come 1, where the band finally allow themselves to stretch and bend one of their big numbers out of its original shape, to compelling effect. It serves as a fitting tribute to Maxi Jazz, too.