Gig review: Feeder at O2 Academy Leeds

Feeder. Picture: Steve Gullick

The Welsh rock band revisit their chart-topping album Comfort in Sound to coincide with its anniversary re-release.

It was with some emotive hesitation that I took the job of reviewing the opening night of Feeder’s Comfort In Sound Tour in Leeds.

An album I hold in high regard, released when I was in my early 20s at the pinnacle of youth and mixed up emotions, Comfort In Sound did just that. A sound to encase and envelope one in comfort.

Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose losing their drummer Jon Lee to suicide, a heart-wrenching missed call reaching out, rings even in the ears of Nicholas today. With more people being open about mental health awareness and people taking their own lives, the narrative feels more relevant if no more welcome or conclusive as grief never is.

The show in Leeds was a celebration of love, loss and brotherhood. Gently mourning but loudly and proudly performing the songs that soundtracked the journey through the dark, complex times. The heart in the lyrics is still evident, the narrative still poignant and bruised.

In a world of anguish and division, they say it best themselves, ‘Comfort in sound, come heal your pain, we suffer love together as one’. The queue around the venue to get in shows a personal relevance and unified voice, looking for the titular comfort.