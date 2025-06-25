Gig review: Florist at The Crescent, York

Florist at The Crescent, York. Picture: David Martin

The unassuming US indie folk band make new friends in Yorkshire.

The music of US indie folk outfit Florist is a masterclass in making something that feels very private and introspective into something universal and welcoming.

Led by singer and songwriter Emily Sprague, the fact that this quiet, unassuming cult band draw a decent crowd into a Yorkshire venue an ocean away from their roots in the Catskills – on a swelteringly hot midweek evening – demonstrates the subtly spellbinding power and growing reach of their music.

Tonight, an immaculate sound mix enables Sprague’s calm vocals, poetic imagery and fingerpicked electric guitar to hold their own, while bandmates Rick Spataro and Jonnie Baker on bass and guitar discreetly fold in shoegazey layers of effects and ambient synth to fill out the sound, and drummer Felix Walworth brings an unexpected dynamic heft - which underpins the fact these songs have strength in their vulnerability.

New album Jellywish is their most focused material to date and dominates tonight’s setlist, with instrumental interludes and transitions helping the seamless flow. Levitate and Have Heaven open the set as they do the album, while from the back catalogue there’s Red Bird Part 2, an unflinching meditation on family loss, and the hypnotic Sci-Fi Silence. Deep cut Glowing Brightly gets reinvented as “sad disco” complete with glitterball lighting.

The band show their appreciation to the Crescent team for such a warm welcome on their travels, and Sprague’s moment of mixing up York and Leeds due to mid-tour disorientation brings amusement – in their defence, one of the band confusingly hails from Leeds, New York. And earlier, Leeds band Carpet, led by Rob Slater, very effectively set the scene with a support slot of lo-fi indie rock.