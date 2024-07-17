Gig review: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls at Brudenell Social Club
“Thank you for being here in one of my favourite venues in the world,” Frank Turner says early into his sweatbox of a show at the Brudenell Social Club in northern Leeds.
The modern-day folk-punk hero and his band the Sleeping Souls - four men of varying height and hairiness, all of whom seem terrifically committed to their frontman’s muscular brand of musical delivery - are crammed onto the famous stage in the corner of this former working men’s club. “Well done for getting tickets, by the way,” he adds to ripples of laughter.
The Hampshire-raised singer-songwriter does not say this in complete jest. Arguably among the British music scene’s most celebrated cult figures, Turner is a man who could play a show down the local pub one night and headline arenas a day later, and nobody would bat an eyelid.
His live career is relentless - tonight’s gig is number two-thousand, nine-hundred-and-eighteen, building towards a three-thousandth milestone at London’s Alexandra Palace next February - and it has helped him carve a place in the cultural lexicon with heart-on-sleeve compassion.
This return to Leeds - mere weeks after a flying stop at the city’s Boom venue, as part of a world record attempt to pack as many gigs into twenty-four hours - comes behind this year’s tenth solo record Undefeated, but proves to be more of a career-spanning romp in practice.
Only 2019’s No Man’s Land goes untouched as he mixes new material such as the rampant No Thank You for the Music and self-proclaimed Meat Loaf hoedown cut Pandemic PTSD with the euphoric heartland rush of Get Better and The Next Storm. A rare outing for the title track from 2009’s Poetry of the Deed conjures up a lusty singalong all the way back to the bar.
Throughout, Turner runs tangents from his previous visits to the city to his love for the people behind this famed venue. A fierce critic on the decline of the live industry, he projects the sense he would play small venues every night if it meant they kept the lights on. A trio of acoustic numbers, anchored by Be More Kind, tees up a frenetic final half-hour stretch stuffed with favourites; Photosynthesis, Recovery, I Still Believe, Four Simple Words. “Let’s see your dancing shoes on!” he cries, like a self-proclaimed gameshow host, and is duly obliged. It’s a tonic for the soul.
