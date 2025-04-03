Gig review: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls at O2 Academy Leeds

Frank Turner. Picture: Shannon Shumaker

“Welcome to show number 3,013,” Frank Turner bellows early at his latest date in Leeds, returning to the city for the third time inside a year and its O2 Academy venue for the first time since 2022. “I’m having a great time,” he continues, before he quirks the coyest of grins. “In terms of my affections, there’s everything to play for.”

2024 marked a turbulently turbocharged year in the Hampshire singer-songwriter’s life. His 10th solo album Undefeated crashed into the upper echelons of the charts; he broke the world record for the most gigs played inside 24 hours on a manic Music Venue Trust dash across the country; he reformed his original post-hardcore band Million Dead for a string of reunions shows in the imminent future.

On the flip side, he reportedly separated from his wife of five years in the wake of an American tour, a story that seemed to occupy conversation before this February and a landmark 3,000th show at London’s Alexandra Palace.

With that in the rearview mirror however, there appears to be little distraction for Turner, backed by his long-time band the Sleeping Souls, as he returns to Leeds for the third time inside 12 months. Still ostensibly in support of last year’s record, he doubles down on his stock-and-trade brand of folk-punk and sinewy singalongs; a display of thrillingly affirmative musicianship played with heart, grit and soul.

The star claims at points to not be smart enough for political dissection, but that does not mask the blunt power of several songs delivered with galloping aplomb; 1933’s anti-fascist diatribe is a rousing broadside, while the americana balladry of Be More Kind comes prefaced with a call for solidarity as he lambasts the Trump administration. Thatcher Fucked the Kids meanwhile offers itself with little room for interpretation in his activist beliefs.

Still, it’s the union of more polished pieces next to the rough-and-ready ballast that gets the job done; Ceasefire, with its keening heartland rock, is a terrific early highlight, while Get Better still arguably holds up as his purest anthemic piece. Do One meanwhile is duly tweaked to pay light homage to the incessant Yorkshire chants that erupt with beery regularity throughout.