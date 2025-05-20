Gig review: Gary Barlow at Sheffield City Hall

Gary Barlow performing at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The Take That singer-songwriter delivers a masterclass in pop perfection at the City Hall in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Barlow’s Songbook Tour made its much-anticipated stop at Sheffield City Hall last night, offering fans an intimate journey through his illustrious career. The evening was a beautiful blend of Take That classics and solo hits, underscoring Barlow’s enduring appeal and songwriting prowess.

Setting the tone perfectly, was the incredibly talented pianist Brad Kella. The 23-year-old found fame after winning Channel 4’s The Piano. Kella impressed with a poignant piece called Home to Me and a medley of feel-good covers including Coldplay and Cascada. It wouldn’t be the only time he appeared on the stage that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the moment Barlow walks out onto the stage to open with the aptly titled Open Road, it's clear this isn’t just another stop on a tour – this is a man who genuinely loves what he does. The joy radiating from the stage is infectious, immediately drawing the bumper crowd into his world of meticulously crafted pop.

Gary Barlow performing at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

“We are going to have a lot of fun tonight, Sheffield,” Barlow declared. He wasn’t wrong – the capacity crowd were singing and dancing in unison from the opening chords.

Take That classics come thick and fast, with Greatest Day and These Days demonstrating precisely why the band's songbook has stood the test of time. These aren't mere nostalgia trips but living, breathing songs that still pack an emotional punch nearly three decades after Barlow first emerged onto the music scene.

His solo material stands proudly alongside the Take That mega-hits. Let Me Go with its foot-stomping folk influences provides a refreshing change of pace, while newer track, Incredible, was extremely well-received by the packed auditorium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight for me was A Million Love Songs, performed with Brad Kella, reminding everyone that before the stadium shows and television appearances, Barlow’s core talent has always been his ability to write a perfect ballad. His voice, remarkably preserved and complemented perfectly with Mike Stevens’ sublime saxophone solo.

Mid-set, Barlow demonstrates his versatility with a medley, blending The Flood, Since I Saw You Last, and Reach Out, before the opening piano chords of Patience trigger one of the night’s biggest singalongs.

The show builds toward its inevitable climax with a run of Take That’s biggest hits. Shine sparkles with optimism, while Relight My Fire transforms the historic venue into a momentary disco. Back for Good, as always, was a real crowd-pleaser but also reaffirmed Barlow’s knack for crafting timeless anthems.