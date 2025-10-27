Gig review: Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Manchester O2 Apollo

David Rawlings and Gillian Welch. Picture: Alysse Gafkjen

The Americana duo impress with their endearingly old-fashioned and timeless musical approach and no-frills stage production.

“You could really stack a lot of hay in here,” Gillian Welch quips at one point (borrowing a phrase from an old friend) by way of admiring the grand, beautifully maintained vintage confines of the Manchester O2 Apollo.

It’s the kind of an olden times remark one of the protagonists might make in the 20-odd songs Welch and long-standing musical partner David Rawlings deliver during tonight’s spellbinding, two hours plus performance in front of the kind of raucously appreciative sold-out crowd who applaud enthusiastically when a banjo is brought on stage before the shows starts (you can imagine the amount of love shown when the actual musicians step on the stage), many of whom may not have been of a gig-going age when the Nashville-based duo last played here in 2011.

There is something endearingly old-fashioned and timeless about both Welch and Rawlings’s musical approach and the no-frills stage production: just two microphones, a stool for double bassist Paul Kowert’s bow, and a table that houses two glasses of a water and a small wooden cabinet of guitar paraphernalia. “That’s all you’re getting for costume changes,” Welch jokes as Rawlings straps on a harmonica rack for Six White Horses during which Welch – left without an instrument for this bare-bones arrangement – engages enthusiastically in hambone, a sawdust-kicking dance style of the Old West, a flash of pure joy in a sequence of songs often infused with moving bouts of melancholy and weary contemplation.

With Welch looking like she’s just step out of a promotional photo of a 1930s Appalachian country group and Rawlings resembling a hanger-on member of the Grateful Dead during their country-rock phase in his Stetson and denim, there is a sense that the duo have changed little about their MO since they started playing together decades ago.

Their profile has gradually risen and the venues have become grander, but this exact same act would work equally well at a 1960s pub function room folk club, a hipper kind of contemporary rock festival, or the Grand Old Opry in the days of Hank Williams.

The only thing that has really shifted is that after decades of playing on each other’s albums, last year’s stunning Woodland (the bittersweetly gorgeous What We Had and Hashtag’s elegiac tribute to Americana legend Guy Clark may be tonight’s most mesmerising offerings) was billed equally to Welch and Rawlings. Which seems appropriate: both have to capacity to shine as the leader, but together the duo pack an undeniable, irresistible alchemy.

Throughout the evening, Welch and Rawlings exhibit the kind of telepathy that can only derive from countless of shows.

With Welch strumming a guitar or plucking a banjo and Rawlings picking quicksilver, angular yet beautifully lyrical solos that sit at the crossroads of bluegrass, rockabilly and 60s Californian psych-rock (tonight’s show finishes with a take on White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane) on an ancient-looking acoustic guitar, the musicians and their voices mesh into one powerfully expressive, seamlessly united instrument, packing far more punch and range that you’d expect from what is essentially a folk duo.