Gig review: Gracie Abrams at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Gracie Abrams.

At this rescheduled end-of-tour stop, the Californian singer-songwriter marks her move into the indie-pop arena leagues with enough emotional catharsis to leave her Gen-Z audience spent.

“Leeds!” Gracie Abrahms cries, arms aloft, eyes saucer-wide as she cranes her neck backwards. Before her, ten-thousand or so faces stretching into the rafters – mostly young and female – let out a string of hysterical shrieks that echoes off the auditorium walls, seemingly in the throes of some quasi-religious convulsions. The star gapes, then grins. “We made it, guys!”

The Californian singer-songwriter could, of course, be referring to her stratospheric ascent into the indie-pop arena leagues – barely three years ago, she was headlining the city’s 400-capacity The Wardrobe – but it is more pertinently in regards to the cancellation this date faced last week when struck down with illness. A pair of shows were duly axed; this return to West Yorkshire now serves as closing night for her European run.

Abrams cuts a curious figure. Born into old Hollywood blood – her father is Lost helmer J. J. Abrams – she has eschewed silver-screen lineage for stereo-sound success, with her records so far progressing her post-haste from club shows to enormo-domes. Those with a churlish bone will point to assistance on the coattails of megastars; a prime slot on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour certainly did not harm her elevation too.

But that does not detract from the catharsis served to a Gen-Z-skewed audience, who start sobbing amid a prolonged post-rock intro and keep the waterworks flowing for almost two hours. Clad in a white dress and glittery cuban heels, Abrams has them in her hands from the word go; at points, she accepts gifts from the front row and appears visibly moved to near-tears herself.

Such gestures are grounded in seemingly genuine earnestness, typified by shout-outs for her crew and their tireless work. Her songs are served with big-room dynamism, awash in U2-ish guitar adornments and eighties-engine-room hues behind their folksy roots. Risk, 21, Where Do We Go Now? and Mess It Up all conjure up new decibels from the crowd; a B-stage dressed as her childhood bedroom offers up I Miss You, I’m Sorry as an evening highlight.