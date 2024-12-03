Gig review: Hard-Fi at Leeds University Union Stylus

Hard-Fi. Picture: Mark Thompson

More than 20 years after they first emerged, the reunited onetime alt-rock mainstays might be better than they were the first time around.

The lights dim and a chorus of beery cheers go up around the underground basement of Leeds University Union’s Stylus venue. A club-night favourite for the city’s student population, plenty of those who frequent its Eighties-cheese and indie-themed club nights were but babes in arms when Hard-Fi first operated from their Staines-upon-Thames origins as mainstays of the festival circuit almost 20 years ago.

It has been something of a hot minute since the group – vocalist Richard Archer, guitarist Ross Phillips, bass player Kai Stephens and drummer Steve Kemp – last were seen in earnest atop the British cultural scene. At their peak, the quartet were one of the leading commercial lights of the mid-noughties alt-rock revival; their first two albums went to number one, and they sold out arena-size shows on multiple continents before the turn of the decade.

A hiatus called in 2014 did not end until 2022, and now two years into their reunion, the group find themselves in a very different musical landscape. The days of guitar-based music making a serious mark on the charts is all but over; the four middle-aged men that stroll on stage to Ennio Morricone’s classic L'Uomo Dell'Armonica are almost relics of a bygone age in the current climate.

It is a shame because as a live proposition, Hard-Fi might be better than the first time around. Inspired by soul, funk and four-to-the-floor dance bangers, they always wore a different breed of influence on their sleeve, a factoid sometimes obscured by their status as perennial FIFA soundtrack favourites - but here, they flex their muscles with impressively thrilling aplomb.

The nostalgia rush is obvious – over half of a bouncy 80-minute show comes from their debut Stars of CCTV – but the tunes are immaculate regardless. Middle Eastern Holiday still has a pacey rush to its thrills; Tied Up Too Tight conjures boisterous singalongs. The handful of new songs they offer aren’t bad by any stretch too; Don’t Need You, from the recent EP Don’t Go Making Plans, offers a Weezer-ish power-pop shuffle that slots seamlessly into proceedings.