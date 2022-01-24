Gig review: Howling Bells at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Howling Bells at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Picture: David Hodgson

Whether the band needing to tune their guitars after every track used up time that robbed the Brudenell of set closer Into The Chaos will never be known, but given the quality of the previous hour or so, it did feel something had been stolen, as this evening could have happily continued long into the night.

Playing their 2006 debut album in totality as part of the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live initiative to kickstart gigs after the pandemic, an already iconic album was elevated to a whole new level.

The dreamier folk-rock elements got dreamier, the guitar and bass heavy rock parts more pulsating, singer Juantia Stein beguiling and enthralling throughout.

Stein is an astonishing vocalist, bringing each track to life, sounding as it was envisaged to do so in the studio.

Stemming from the low-key start of The Bell Hit, Low Happening is a revelation, both Steins (Juanita’s brother Joel is lead guitarist) rocking back on their heels, a dark rumbling flooding the iconic venue. Each track offers something different, making country and western rural influences sound fresh and innovative. A Ballad for the Bleeding Hearts wouldn’t be out of place in a smoky basement bar, Setting Sun builds to a euphoric conclusion.

Album closer I’m Not Afraid is the heartfelt album closer, written by the sibling’s father Peter Stein. It’s an especially poignant moment given Stein’s solo 2020 album was an outpouring of grief about his sudden death.

Two tracks from Radio Wars concluded the set, Stein’s Australian accent getting more pronounced after every sip of tequila.