Gig review: Jack Savoretti at Hull Bonus Arena

Jack Savoretti at Hull Bonus Arena.

Supporting Savoretti were an Argentinian jazz duo Cande Y Paulo. Their sombre set was mellow and relaxing, akin to being in an upmarket jazz bar whilst enjoying a cocktail or two.

Savoretti took to the stage with an emphatic applause and started his set off with new song I Remember Us, swiftly followed by love songs What More Can I Do? and When We Were Lovers, giving him ample opportunity to warm up his signature husky vocals.

Candlelight, from the Singing To Strangers album, went down well with the vocal crowd, as did Greatest Mistake and the upbeat 2007 hit, Dr Frankenstein.

What followed left me with a lump in my throat. A beautifully stirring rendition of Soldier’s Eyes accompanied by the utterly talented violinist Phil Gran, Jack had dedicated the song to the people of Ukraine, a very poignant, moving moment.

Savoretti then sang several tracks from his new album, Europiana Encore, released next month, including The Way You Said Goodbye, a soft, melodic love song that really brought out the raw power and emotion in his voice.

This was swiftly followed by Secret Life, Who’s Hurting Who and Each and Every Moment. These tracks all had a funky, groovy vibe accompanied by some superb lighting which resulted in the 3,000 strong crowds up on their feet dancing in unison – a great way to complete the main set.

Savoretti then returned to the stage for his encore to a rapturous applause. He sung a beautiful version of You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, half in Italian and English, before finishing the night with the audience dancing along to Back Where I Belong.