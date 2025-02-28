Gig review: Jack Savoretti at Sheffield City Hall

Jack Savoretti performing at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The singer-songwriter captivates with soaring vocals, masterful guitar work, and heartfelt storytelling.

Jack Savoretti’s stripped back tour sees the gifted Anglo-Italian troubadour leaving the band behind, with a series of intimate performances.

Supporting Savoretti at a packed Sheffield City Hall is the very talented Delilah Montagu. With two Grammy Awards to her name already, it is clear to see why the 24-year-old is fast becoming one of the most acclaimed artists in the UK. Possessing a rich, delicate voice that conveys vulnerability and honesty, she captivates the crowd within a matter of seconds. Lost Keys was a hit, as was Better with You – her father’s favourite song. He was stood ten feet away from her as he is also her tour manager. Montagu is an artist with a huge future ahead.

Walking out onto stage with a beaming smile and arms aloft waving at adoring fans, Savoretti concedes it was “terrifying walking on stage without a band”, but a fan quickly shouts: “We will look after you!” Jack laughs and smiles whilst taking a sip of water. “I don’t know whether to be flattered or afraid,” he quips back, before opening with Once Upon a Street – the first meaningful song Savoretti wrote – by his own admission.

Better Change and Between the Minds, the title track from Savoretti’s first studio album in 2007, soon follow. Between each song, Savoretti shares personal anecdotes about each track, giving the fans a glimpse into his revered career.

Savoretti then performs an emotive cover of Bob Dylan’s Nobody ‘Cept You – a song he serenaded his partner, the actress Jemma Powell, with before proposing to her.

Delilah Montagu then joins Savoretti on stage to perform a duet of his 2012 hit Hate & Love – Montagu’s delicate, melodic tone and Savoretti’s soulful, rugged voice complementing each other perfectly.

Shannon Harris, long-time band member, and multi-instrumentalist joins Jack and Delilah on stage to play the piano for When We Were Lovers and the extremely popular Candlelight and What More Can I Do?

All gave the set a soulful feel, with each note carrying a deep emotion that resonates through the entire room, leaving the audience enchanted by its warmth and authenticity.

Bada Bing, Bada Boom – Savoretti’s latest song that he wrote and performed with Miles Kane was a hit. The track carries a sultry, noir-inspired feel, reminiscent of classic gangster films, with a swaggering rhythm and rich piano that transport the listener into a smoky, dimly lit jazz club.

The Proposal, Whiskey Tango and Home finish off the main set before Savoretti and Harris come back on stage for an encore and take a crowd request – of Breaking the Rules – before finishing with the incredibly catchy Knock Knock.

