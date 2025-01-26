Gig review: Jacob Alon at Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

Jacob Alon.

The Scottish singer-songwriter justifies the hype on their first national tour.

Whatever the difficult-to-define term ‘buzz’ might look like in practice, there is some of the stuff hovering around Jacob Alon at the moment.

Despite only having two songs available on streaming – no physical releases – so far, and having generally maintained a low profile apart from one TV appearance on Later…, the Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter’s first ever UK tour (tonight is the tour’s opening show) has been sold out for some time.

All of which might suggest a hype bubble fit to burst, but tonight’s frequently spellbinding showcase of Alon’s increasing mastery of their chosen one-person band format suggests that we are faced with a formidable emerging talent who is unlikely to be playing venues as cosily intimate as Hyde Park Book Club for much longer.

Alon appears genuinely thrilled at the size and attentiveness of the crowd, and leavens the emotional heaviness of the material with some warm and self-effacing banter. To bridge the gap between audience and the performer, Alon unveils an ingenuous technique for getting to know their fanbase on a more personal level by asking everyone in the audience to yell out their names at the same time.

Dressed in a white vest, large earrings and what looks from the distance like a riff on a tutu, Alon looks quite distinct from the earnest bloke-with-a-beard stereotype of a virtuoso finger-picking guitarist.

There are traces of past masters of folk-influenced, unusual tuning-favouring acoustic guitar (Nick Drake, John Martyn, or Joni Mitchell), but Alon’s unpredictable chord sequences and rhythm patterns feel strikingly fresh. Also fiendishly complex: at one point, Alon guffaws softly after getting repeatedly lost amidst a particularly labyrinthine fretboard pattern.

Although the evening is free of needless vocal acrobatics, Alon’s prowess as a singer matches their instrumental skills: at the key moments of the songs, Alon’s voice – for the most part subtly and gently expressive – soars ever upwards with an ease resembling Buckleys Tim and Jeff.

It’s the consistently strong quality of Alon’s songs that maintains the capacity audience’s rapt attention during a one-hour set of almost entirely unheard original material.

There are perhaps traces of Fleet Foxes, Sufjan Stevens and Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker in the ambitious structures and melodic sophistication, but Alon’s ability to address heavy themes (poor choices, guilt, painful memories, low self-esteem, evasiveness of love and happiness) with uncommon grace and poetic resonance evades any obvious points of reference.