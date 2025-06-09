Gig review: James at The Piece Hall Halifax

There aren’t many bands that could make death sound uplifting. Yet this is what James achieved on ‘Moving On’, a song that deals with the passing of frontman Tim Booth’s mother, which he then proceeds to tell the audience was a beautiful experience.

Turning unlikely subject matters into even more unlikely anthems was always the Manchester band’s forte. Their embrace of stadium folk-pop regularly drew critical ire in the 90s but there’s no denying their success at creating what Booth calls ‘community and connection’.

Their commercial peak may have passed but, short hiatus aside, they’ve continued to release a steady slew of well received albums. Last year’s Yummy, from which the aforementioned track is taken, even reached number one in the UK.

The set is liberally sprinkled with other tracks from their latter-day career, including eco-warning ‘Beautiful Beaches’ and the scathing indictment of US politics ‘Heads’. In typically uncompromising manner, there’s also the occasional deep cut from across their 40-year career, including B-side ‘All Good Boys’. The vast majority of people are nonetheless here for the hits, with the crowd ecstatically erupting for ‘Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)’ and ‘Laid’.

Halifax, UK, 6th June 2025. Tim Booth, lead singer of English rock band James playing live at the Piece Hall on the first night of the summer music season. Also visible in the background Saul Davies and David Baynton-Power. Credit: Ernesto Rogata

Throughout it all, Booth remains a magnetic performer. With shaven head and tinted goatee, he resembles an Austin Powers baddie who’s gone into hiding in a hippy commune. He works the crowd with a beaming smile as he stands on the stage barriers during ‘Say Something’; gives his bag of bones 5Rhythms dance during ‘Sometimes (Lester Piggott)’; and crowd-surfs during the high-wire ‘Johnny Yen’.

He brings a freeform quality to the set that his bandmates can more than match. The line-up has changed over the years, currently clocking in at eight touring members, but stalwarts remain. Saul Davies adds folky violin to the likes of ‘Five-O’ while Andy Diagram, dressed in red military style tunic, appears on the venue’s balcony to blast out trumpet during a euphoric ‘Sound’.

Additions within the line-up have also afforded the opportunity for change. The biggest of these is the presence of two drummers on many tracks, with Debbie Knox-Hewson playing alongside long-termer David Baynton-Power. The wall of sound approach doesn’t always add anything extra but on ‘Honest Joe’, on which vocals are delivered through a megaphone, and ‘Johnny Yen’ it creates thunderous, tribal rhythms that emphasise their shamanic quality.

