Gig review: James Bay at O2 Academy Leeds

Singer-songwriter James Bay playing at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter thrills with a sensational set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bay loves Leeds and the feeling is reciprocated. Mixing tracks from his new album Changes All the Time with hits from the last decade, he had a packed O2 eating out of his hand. Much rockier live than on record, he demonstrated his talent as a singer and guitarist, indulging in frequent fabulous guitar solos backed by a tight four-piece band, including his childhood friend, Tom Peel, on bass, for whom he persuaded the crowd to sing a rousing chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Ably supported by Canadian indie folksinger, Leif Wollebekk, whose songs reminded me of a young Bob Dylan or Joni Mitchell, Bay and his band then opened their set with Up All Night from the new album. The crowd already knew the words and so began a mass singalong which lasted all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bay is an engaging performer. He talked to the crowd throughout the set – asking for the Newcastle v Arsenal score and his charisma and obvious delight in performing were infectious. The melodic single Give Me a Reason, was followed by If you Ever Want to Be in Love from 2014’s breakthrough album Chaos and Calm. Frequent guitar changes from electric to acoustic and moments such as when the band left Bay and his acoustic guitar alone on stage for a gentle rendition of another new song, Hope were quieter and more reflective, as was a lovely cover of Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Singer-songwriter James Bay playing at the O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Ernesto Rogata

His new and debut albums made up the bulk of the set with the classic Let it Go being followed by new song Speed Limit, but a medley of Peer Pressure, Craving and Pink Lemonade was a highlight for me.

Towards the end of the main set, Bay’s iconic hat finally came off, to huge cheers and he finished with Best Fake Smile, demonstrating the power and range of his voice.

A three-song encore – Hope and Dogfight from the new album built to the climax of Hold Back the River, which live had so much more power than the record. The band looked as though they didn’t want to leave the stage and the crowd lingered too, reflecting on a great gig.