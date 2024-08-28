Jess Williamson. Picture: Jackie Lee Young

Between bashfully exuberant anecdotes and gently lovelorn songs, the Texan-born singer-songwriter sees her stock head higher with a wistfully gorgeous show.

“You know, all over the country, they know about this spot,” Jess Williamson tells her audience a handful of songs into her stripped-down set at the Brudenell Social Club. A handful of whoops meet her declaration and she grins. “You tell somebody you’re coming here, and they think it’s cool.”

Perhaps that speaks to the cult mystique of this former working men’s club in the landscape of the British live music scene, or maybe to the excitement of the star herself. Either way, she seems delighted to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Texan-born, California-honed singer-songwriter’s stock appears to be headed towards new heights. Last year’s fifth solo record Time Ain’t Accidental, earned near-universal plaudits upon its release, offering a pared-back prairie-kissed smokiness behind her satin vocal stylings, while a judiciously selected spate of summer festival dates this side of the Atlantic has further helped to burnish her reputation.

Just weeks after Plains bandmate Katie Crutchfield and Waxahatchee descended upon the Leeds Irish Centre, the other half makes their arrival in the city’s student suburbs with another keenly curated selection of songs.

Most of the material across an hour-plus set is drawn from her latest effort, though an early pair of cuts from 2020’s Sorceress are among the gently lovelorn highlights, with Ponies in Town and Wind on Tin both tapping into her narrative gifts.

In between, Williamson sprinkles a refreshingly down-to-earth series of anecdotes, almost bashfully exuberant as she recalls a day trip to York before the show between material such as the wistfully gorgeous Summer Sun and the swaying piano of Roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, there is enough confidence in her bones to drop two unreleased cuts back-to-back, with one called Tracking the Tropics suggesting a further refinement of her poise and prowess from here on out.

A home straight locks in on the favourites from her latest effort – Hunter, Topanga Two Step, the title track – and there’s a lo-fi charm in the way she sets them against tinny drum rhythms pulled from an iPhone app.

By the time she’s brought support act Dana Gavanski on stage to strike up an effectively hushed finale take on Shania Twain’s staple You’re Still the One, she has a crowd swaying in the palm of her hand.