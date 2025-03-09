Gig review: Jim Ghedi at The Attic, Leeds

Jim Ghedi. Picture: Rose Love

The Sheffield folk guitarist takes a bold stylistic diversion into electric arrangements.

Towards the end of tonight’s thoroughly compelling performance, Jim Ghedi wonders whether the ritual of an encore might become a bit coercive if the musicians don’t leave the stage at the conclusion of the main set to gauge if the crowd actually want to hear another tune.

The Sheffield-based (nominally) folk guitarist has no reason to worry about subjecting the audience to more music than they can handle tonight. Based on the enthusiastic response to a set drawn – deservedly – almost totally from Ghedi’s brand new fourth solo album Wasteland, the audience at this opening night of Ghedi’s UK tour would quite happily lap up several more tunes on top of the 75-minute set.

On the other hand, tonight’s show may well provide an optimal dose of Ghedi’s new material.

A desolate, majestic howl of an album, Wasteland – released a few weeks ago – is that rarest of things, a bold stylistic diversion into electric arrangements and increased emphasis on original songwriting that not only works but also feels like a completely natural progression despite sounding significantly louder, gloomier, bolder and, well, bigger than Ghedi’s uniformly strong earlier albums.

Ghedi’s three-piece band – violin, bass and drums – can’t reasonably replicate the epic and widescreen string-laden arrangements of the album, but material this strong (with Ghedi frequently sliding into a new-found, falsetto-favouring higher vocal register) doesn’t require that many embellishments to shine.

From the desolately soaring, anthemic beauty of the title track to the haunting, melodically rich desperation of Hester (“it’s about a dead dog, but not really,” Ghedi offers, helpfully), this is very heavy stuff indeed in every possible meaning of the word: emotionally, thematically, lyrically and musically.

To further evidence Ghedi’s increased aptitude as a songwriter and bold expander of what we would normally consider filing under ‘folk’ (as well as emphasising the heaviness of the new material), the jaw-dropping adrenalin burst of Sheaf and Feld (imagine an ancient sea shanty being struck by lightning, repeatedly, and you may have some idea of the tune’s see-sawing, white-knuckled, heavy-riffing dynamics) sounds like the storming crescendos of, say, Godspeed You! Black Emperor sped up, compressed into four minutes, and raised on doom metal dynamics, driven relentlessly by the powerful drumming of Joe Danks.

Excursions into Ghedi’s roots in traditional folk song sprinkled throughout the set offer refreshing counterbalance to the intensity of the electric songs.