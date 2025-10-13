Gig review: Katy Perry at Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Katy Perry performing at Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Returning to South Yorkshire after a difficult year, the eminently hook-hardened quality of the Santa Barbara star’s songcraft ensures she cuts through with sheer force-of-will.

“Sheffield, what’s good!” Katy Perry shouts, suspended halfway to the roof of the city’s Utilita Arena. Dressed in what appears to be an android bikini, complete with horned motorcycle helmet, the singer undulates over the crowd with an eye-popping number of pirouetted twirls; it is a minor miracle that her hair remains coherently coiffured.

Perry returns to South Yorkshire amid an intriguing phase of her career, back seemingly pressed against the wall and ready-aim-fire targets painted on her flank.

Her seventh studio record, 143, arrived last year to scathing reviews and muted commercial fanfare; Australian and American dates were pockmarked with technical difficulties and viral vitriol from detractors, while her Blue Origin trip to space earned itself perpetual meme immortality for all the wrong reasons.

It’s not where any artist wishes to find themselves as they continue to embark on a first world tour in seven years – so it is with hard credit to the Santa Barbara star that she single-handedly batters such challenges aside through sheer force-of-will and fustian candy-coloured fusillades.

Here, she offers a blockbuster reminder of how she helped redefine the live pop spectacular for a late-noughties millennial generation; a gloriously ludicrous explosion of chart-friendly bangers arranged in multi-movement acts and delivered with retina-searing technicolour relish.

Its videogame-adjacent narrative may play like a Saturday morning cartoon serial on sugar-rush amphetamines, but the eminently hook-hardened quality of Perry’s songcraft – particularly cuts culled from her copper-bottom halcyon days – means this is the kind of show that seldom strays far from radio anthems.

She delivers them with slickly massaged panache; Dark Horse and its trap-kilter rhythms sets arms aloft early on, while a redolent 20-minute passage that covers house party favourites California Gurls, Teenage Dream and I Kissed a Girl in rapid succession proves absurdly bulletproof, outrageous in its powerhouse wattage and singalong ubiquity.

A middle swing that leans a little too heavily on the new album checks momentum, as does an endearingly cheesy choose-your-own-adventure segment that brings blushing, blubbering fans to the stage – though it does give rise to a top rendition of underloved gem Unconditionally, with its lighters-up elan and power.