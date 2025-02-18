Gig review: Kele Okereke at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Kele Okereke performing at the Brudenell Social Club. Picture: James Kilkenny

Bloc Party’s agitated post-punk is traded for poetic, nimble leftfield pop that overcomes chatty punters and a technical hiccup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even with his ambitious solo material, Kele Okereke is unlikely to escape the impact Bloc Party had upon the landscape of British indie in the 2000’s. Still, his new album – The Singing Winds pt. 3 – indicates his increasing, inventive distance from their wiry-riffed post-punk.

First, though, was Sir Jude. The pop singer-songwriter’s performance was as authentic as the personal anecdotes of moving to London, and its stark coldness. Her vivid energy was a welcome antidote to any frosty weather, as clubby IDM beats surrounded sensuality and lyrical earworms that are as literary as they are bitesize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian’s punchy hyper pop was an intelligent example of the genre, where throbbing bass kindly waits several bars for a visceral drop. Her style was characterised by elasticated staccato rhythms and matching manoeuvres, where dance and near operatic vocals easily push beyond the modest space she has.

Kele Okereke performing at the Brudenell Social Club. Picture: James Kilkenny

Sir Jude’s vocals – clean as a whistle apart from one moment of cathartic rawness – slotted neatly alongside these addictive electronics. Tracks like ‘Madonna’ snappily break up the syllables into slick pop excellence. A keyboard-based ballad was the most distinctive track, its hushing effect representing the artist’s skill in, with only herself, projecting a Robyn-esque shadow. It cleverly inverts the convention of unrequited love, hinged on a melancholic melody that echoes the most tender highlights of English Teacher’s debut album.

A throng of gig-goers gathered at the lip of the stage long before Kele emerged into the Brudenell’s Community Room. Yet Bloc Party frontman’s instantly charismatic, self-deprecating presence was the perfect ice-breaker to this anticipation, bounding across the venue as you would a living room, and inviting laughter via endearing non-sequiturs.

Where many artists would boost the magic of their writing skills with grandiose tales, one song’s introduction was far more relatable: “This is...a song.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Kele’s new album resembles Animal Collective tracks injected with a palpable Britishness, the live versions have an even wider range of stylistic swerves. With a set-up of vocals, pedals and guitar, Kele’s nuanced show blends Afrobeat, hip-hop and leftfield pop.

Another improvement is the gradual slide from powerful slow-burn to emotive indie, whether they’re constructed through sampled percussion or scratchy rhythm guitar. Wildly jazzy guitar solos also enter, extending the album’s genre-stretching identity, mirroring modern guitar acts like Mdou Moctar while staying a healthy, ego-free distance from Bloc Party.

This honesty is also an accurate picture of Kele between songs – light, breezy, and the ideal type of whimsical awkwardness. Likewise, the lyrics were a nimble mix of personal monologue and surreal exploration; spoken word and syrupy vocals. A repeated refrain of “trauma” – buoyed by noise-based guitar loops – and the poignant Breathless, are emotionally aching examples.