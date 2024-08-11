Korn performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Thirty years on from their self-titled debut, the Bakersfield veterans can still land the crunch-punch of their nu-metal pioneer work with impressive guile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Halifax, let me hear ya!” Korn frontman Jonathan Davis hollers impressively at throngs of black-clad revellers sprawled over the concourse of The Piece Hall. Five-and-a-half-thousand fans duly honour his request with a bellow that seems to shake the grout loose underfoot, and the singer – clad resplendently in a glittery purple Adidas tracksuit, flyaway hair wind-whipped by the evening breeze – throws his hands in the air. A slew of devil horns follow, waved from side to side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When this venue – fast becoming the shining jewel of the Calderdale music scene – announced their summer programme, the inclusion of the Bakersfield veterans proved an eyebrow-raising coup to many. Few bands this heavy have graced the Grade I-listed structure since it reinvented itself as a concert venue – and fewer still have arguably represented such rarity too, with this date part of a first tour on British soil since 2017.

Plenty have made the pilgrimage then, with trains from both sides of the Pennines stuffed to the gills shortly before doors, filled with sleeve tattoos and helix piercings. Davis seems particularly aware that this devotion has helped keep them alive after all this time too; 30 years on from their self-titled debut, he and his bandmates can still land the crunch-punch of their nu-metal pioneer work with impressive guile and bursts of sincerity.

Korn performing at The Piece Hall, Halifax. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

This show proves to be a veritable romp through their back catalogue, starting with the crushing hooks of Rotting in Vain and proceeding at rapid pace through the swaggering groove of Here to Stay and the industrial hip-hop rhythms of Good God. Highlights include Start the Healing, with its heady toggle between low-key pop hooks and death growls, and the inevitable holler-mosh response engineered by Blind, an effort almost topped by the stop-start metal boogie that Korn deliver with Got the Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad