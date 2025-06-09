Gig review: Lionel Richie at The Utilita Arena Sheffield

The Utilita Arena was buzzing on Sunday evening as music icon Lionel Richie brought his "Say Hello to the Hits" tour to a vocal Yorkshire audience.

Before the legend himself graced the stage, rising star Brooke Combe set a captivating tone. Her soulful voice and engaging stage presence were evident, particularly on tracks like the infectious Are You with Me and the upbeat The Last Time, which perfectly showcased her blend of vintage soul and contemporary R&B. She warmed up the crowd wonderfully, leaving them eager for the main event.

From the moment Lionel Richie appeared, rising amidst a cloud of dry ice and lasers to the iconic opening notes of Hello, the arena erupted. At 76, Richie still possesses an undeniable charm and a voice that remains remarkably smooth and powerful. He effortlessly commanded the stage, working the room with decades of honed showmanship, making every fan, even those in the hospitality boxes, feel seen and celebrated.

The carefully curated setlist was a journey through his illustrious career, seamlessly blending The Commodores classics with his chart-topping solo hits. Running With the Night got everyone on their feet, before he transitioned to the piano for heartfelt renditions of Easy-My Love and Sail On, demonstrating his versatility and emotional depth. The funk-infused, Brick House had the entire arena grooving, showcasing his Commodores roots with infectious energy.

Richie's patter between songs was as engaging as his music, filled with humorous anecdotes and genuine warmth. He playfully teased the crowd, building an intimate connection that made the arena feel like a personal gathering. Highlights included the poignant Three Times A Lady on piano and the soaring Endless Love, which became a giant duet with the adoring crowd. “I may not have had Diana Rodd with me tonight, but I had 12,000 Diana Ross’s singing along with me in the crowd- thank you Sheffield,” Richie thanked the crowd wholeheartedly.

The energy surged with Dancing on The Ceiling, transforming the arena into a joyous dance party. But it was the powerful rendition of We Are the World that truly stole the show. Co-written with Michael Jackson, the anthem saw the entire building illuminated by phone lights, creating a breathtaking and moving display of unity. Moments before, Richie pleaded with the crowd to be kind to those less fortunate and treat everyone as equals.