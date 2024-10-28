Los Bitchos

An endemic playfulness pervades the cross-continental instrumental band’s performance as they lock into easygoing grooves with steadily cheerful aplomb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dulcet sounds of post-noughties riot grrrl revival ambiance is swept away in one beat on the dancefloor of the main suite at the Leeds Irish Centre. Instead, the pristine power pop bellow of Belinda Carlisle’s late-Eighties anthem Heaven Is a Place on Earth billows forth as Los Bitchos troop on stage to cheers.

The song persists longer than most introductory cuts over the public address system do – indeed, it cuts out altogether for one moment so the band can tune their instruments in time to the riffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That playfulness is endemic to the cross-continental instrumental band, a line-up that consists of four musicians from the scattered corners of the globe. Nominal frontwoman Serra Petale, with her Western Australia twang and even surfier guitar accents, is the mostly dominant factor, but all the rest – Uruguayan multi-instrumentalist Agustina Ruiz, Swedish bassist Josefine Jonsson and British-born drummer Nic Crawshaw – play their part in a fascinating sound rooted in the easygoing grooves of mid-20th century cumbia and latin music.

That does the depth and breadth of their sound and influences a disservice; there’s flashes of Tame Impala to the full-tropical psych of opener Hi!, just as there is eight-bit tomfoolery to abound beneath plenty of other material. Petale is gleefully cheerful throughout – “It’s nice to see so many people here, f***!” she hollers repeatedly between artsy workouts – and as the show progresses, they locate further levels of heaviness to boot, with the tongue-in-cheek Lindsay Goes to Mykonos cruising to a shuffle before it devolves into Iron Maiden-esque metal noodling.

It’s all performed with great verve and spirit, and an excellent Don’t Change – inspired by and owing a self-professed debt to the no-frills joyousness of Madonna’s Holiday – has people up on the sofas that line the edge of this function room. It seems to delight the band even more.