The ska veterans bring the good times in a set overflowing with energy and conviction.

For Yorkshire-based Madness fans, it does not get much better than watching them perform on a beautiful sun-kissed evening in the stunning setting of Kirkstall Abbey.

On Friday night, the iconic ska-pop masters from Camden in north London played all their best tracks and overflowed with energy and conviction from start to finish.

Thousands of their fez-wearing followers have been travelling far and wide for decades to watch Madness perform. With good reason.

Understandably, though, this was very much a White Rose county crowd and it is clear how much support they have here in Leeds.

The series of gigs at Kirkstall Abbey over the weekend were the first live music events of this size there since Kaiser Chiefs’ legendary two-night residency back in 2011.

I was there then, too, when Ricky Wilson popped up on the walls of the 12th-century ruined Cistercian monastery on the banks of the River Aire.

And so it was nice to return to once again to witness world-class entertainment in a spectacular one-of-a-kind setting.

Organised by Leeds-based Futuresound, the support acts were superb with promising Carlisle quintet Hardwicke Circus kicking things off with a fine early-evening set.

Then it is time for Liverpudlian indie-rockers The Zutons to take centre stage.

They have recently just announced their long-awaited return with fourth studio album The Big Decider, due to be released next April.

The mercury-nominated five-piece are always a good listen and the huge hit Valerie is rapturously received before local lads the Pigeon Detectives appear.

It is perhaps easy to forget how many tremendous tracks the Rothwell band have actually produced.

As I Found Out, I’m Not Sorry and Take Her Back are belted out, it is certainly a welcome reminder of their impressive back catalogue.

Matt Bowman remains a fine frontman, dripping with energy, and at one point he talks about the travails of his beloved Leeds United.

That certainly resonates with the crowd, with plenty of the new yellow away jerseys on show, and then at 9pm it is time for Madness to take the stage.

Their brilliant set starts with the ever-popular One Step Beyond and You’re An Embarrassment.

Suggs and the rest of his supremely-talented band members are in fine form and all the classics soon flow.

The Prince, naturally, a song released exactly 45 years ago as a tribute to Jamaican ska singer Prince Buster, who influenced Madness, sends the crowd into a frenzy.

Saxophonist Lee Thompson, a key figure in Madness’ formation, is as brilliant as ever and the whole band clearly still love what they do.

At 63, Suggs remains iconic. Tracks from Madness’ recent number one album C’est La Vie are given an airing, but it is their old favourites which really get the crowd dancing and singing along.

From Baggy Trousers, Wings of a Dove, My Girl to House of Fun, every song is lapped up by their adoring followers.