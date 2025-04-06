Gig review: Matt Berninger at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Matt Berninger.

“I’m not a natural frontman,” Matt Berninger confides to a small audience early in the evening, long before he is to take to the stage for what he bills as possibly his second full solo show. “But it’s become more natural now. I’m a storyteller. I want to tell a good story as much as I want to speak about myself.”

Poignantly honed lyricism, both as textual tale and sonic emotion, has long been part and parcel of the Cincinnati-born singer-songwriter’s arsenal as the lead vocalist of American alternative giants The National. Increasingly acclaimed over the years for his position as a charge point in their live performances, the 54-year-old has often held attention with a scholastic attraction and dark-night-of-the-soul magnetism; his ability to keep a crowd in the palm of his hand hailed as a key part of their appeal on-stage.

Here, at the second of two shows over a pleasantly warm spring week at the Brudenell Social Club, the star is effectively in soft-launch mode, splitting music with a question-and-answer session as he touts the arrival of his second record under his own name, Get Sunk.

For a man given to the biggest of festival stages and arenas across the continent, this is an intimately felt affair.

Accompanied by producer Sean O'Brien on guitar and multi-instrumentalist Julia Laws in a trio formation, the stripped-back arrangements prove effective at distilling the craft beneath them, particularly with half of the material so far unreleased.

Reading his lyrics from a lectern with the stately croon of a confessional, Berninger proves bewitching at close-quarters, powered by his songs; No Love trades major-chord balladry, while Distant Axis proves disarmingly pretty.

Breaking Into Acting offers a left-field country strum, as does the cinematic hues of Silver Springs, which gives enough time for Berninger to purloin some booze from the audience. “How about every other person buy everyone a drink?” he chuckles. “I bet the bar would like that.”

At a shade over 80 minutes, he does not outstay his welcome, and the old-school faithful are rewarded with a lone deep cut from his day job too, in the shape of Daughters of the Soho Miners.