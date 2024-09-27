Maximo Park

Already due back in Leeds next month, this almost ad-hoc album launch stop allows the Newcastle outfit to offer poignant self-awareness and familiar hook-laden skills.

“We are Maximo Park, Leeds,” Paul Smith quips early into their hour-plus performance at the city’s Brudenell Social Club institution. “Just in case you’ve come to the wrong show.” He grins at the pearls of gruff laughter that echo around the corner room of this once-working men’s club. He doffs his trademark hat to further cheers, and shuffles across the stage with a staccato series of steps, tottering like an old dandy on the precipice with a twinkle in his eye.

The Newcastle outfit – still consisting of Smith, guitarist Duncan Lloyd and drummer Tom English alongside a pair of touring hands – are already due to be back in West Yorkshire next month, for a tour in support of their eighth record Stream of Life. But this almost ad-hoc stop, staged as an album launch by Crash Records, is a more intimate affair which allows them to effectively air its songs for the first time, and in full.

Smith is typically tongue-in-cheek about its presentation – “People always say they want to hear classic albums in full!” he cries at one point. “Just think, you’ll get to hear this one before it even becomes a classic!” – but there is a poignant self-awareness to its presentation. Tracks such as Favourite Songs deliver typically wiry bursts of six-string post-punk, while The End Can Be as Good as the Start marries familiar hook-laden skills to squalling synth drones, yet underneath it all, there’s a lingering sense that they are hesitant about their place in the musical landscapes of the world now.

Throughout, the singer is frequent in professing his gratitude, peppering each song introduction with a series of thanks, ranging from audience members to the catering staff who provided their pre-show pies. But when he opens his heart up, Smith is still a wonderfully gifted frontman; Quiz Show Clue, with its pointed critique, comes with a defiant indignation, while a beautiful Armchair View – all finger-picked acoustic perfection, its melodies among the best the band has ever produced – finds his voice grasping with an ethereal power.

After a flyaway 50 minutes, they return post-haste for a speedy encore of alleged rarities, duly rubbished by terrific takes on Books from Boxes and Going Missing. “Thank you again,” Smith says, hand pressed to his heart. “You are literally keeping us afloat.”